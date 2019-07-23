Game 102: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Chirinos: Betts 2-10, Bogaerts 4-11, Benintendi 3-10, Bradley Jr. 4-10, Martinez 2-8, Devers 1-8, Holt 0-3, Vazquez 0-4, Chavis 0-1, Leon 0-1.

Rays vs. Sale: Kiermaier 6-20, Robertson 1-13, Heredia 1-10, Zunino 0-13, Garcia 3-9, Diaz 4-6, Adames 1-6, Pham 0-2.

Stat of the Day: The Rays are just 4-6 in their last 10 games and are batting just .226.

Notes: Sale tossed six scoreless innings, striking iout 12 while allowing just two hits in his last start. ... In his only other start against the Rays this year, he went seven innings ina 5-2 loss. ... Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 54 extra base hits and is batting .313. ... Chirinos is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in three starts in July. ... He has surrendered three home runs in 19 innings this month.. ... LHP David Price (7-3, 3.61 ERA) will look to bounce back against RHP Charlie Morton (11-3, 2.61 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday.

Song of the Day: “Joy in Repetition” by Prince.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.