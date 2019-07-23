Red Sox’ hopes rest on $90 million investment

To date, however, the return on investment has been dismal. The Sox rotation entered Tuesday night’s game here against the Rays with a 4.73 ERA, 19th in the majors. That’s more than a run and a half worse than the Rays rotation (3.18), and nearly half a run worse than the second-worst rotation ERA among the seven teams that appear to be contenders in the American League (the Yankees have a 4.26 mark).

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and manager Alex Cora repeatedly have said that the Sox are built around their starting pitching. With almost $90 million invested in Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, Nate Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez, and now Andrew Cashner, the team already has put its money where its mouth is.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It is almost unprecedented for a team to win a championship with — and in spite of — a rotation that performs as poorly as the Red Sox starters to date.

Since the official embrace of ERA as a statistic in both leagues in 1913, there have been just three teams — the 2006 Cardinals (4.79), 2000 Yankees (4.87), and 1996 Yankees (4.96) — whose starters posted a collective ERA as high as the Red Sox rotation and still managed to win a championship. Obviously, it’s not impossible for the Red Sox to join that group, but the collective performance through 101 games entering Sale’s start Tuesday was hardly the sort to inspire visions of a repeat championship.

On one hand, that surprising struggle should measure expectations, and likely trade deadline ambitions. With Cashner already having been added to the rotation, the Red Sox appear open-minded about whether they’ll add, subtract, or stand pat between now and July 31. The organization is prepared for any possible direction, depending both on the performance of the team in the coming games against the Rays and Yankees and on the market opportunities that arise.

But the mere uncertainty about how much more to commit to a roster that is already the most expensive in baseball speaks volumes about where the Red Sox stand — and suggests that it’s unlikely that the team will make a significant addition by the end of the month.

Similar dynamics have been in play before. In 2005, for instance, the Red Sox — coming off a title — featured a great offense and a glaringly deficient pitching staff. The team made some moves around the fringes of the roster (for instance, acquiring Cora from Cleveland as a bench upgrade), and explored the possibility of parting with Manny Ramirez.

But by July 31, the team resisted the temptation to deal Ramirez (who delivered a memorable game-winning, pinch-hit single minutes after the deadline) or to add to its bullpen. That choice paid long-term dividends, as Ramirez remained a middle-of-the-order force and widely sought young players such as Jon Lester, Jonathan Papelbon, and Kevin Youkilis became centerpiece contributors for years to come.

Of course, the asking price for even rental players at that time was vastly higher than has been the case at the most recent deadlines. Still, the broader point remains: If there is uncertainty about the legitimacy of a team’s title aspirations, then it’s unlikely that the Red Sox suddenly would deal a top prospect for, say, a closer.

After all, the Red Sox have to ask themselves this: What is the point of a bullpen upgrade if the rotation cannot correct course?

All the same, the fact that the rotation has not been able to achieve an extended run of success also points to the possibility for significant improvement simply with the roster at hand. Red Sox management believes that their starters largely have underperformed this year, but that they have the ability to perform at a higher, more consistent level that has thus far eluded them.

There is still time for the rotation to emerge as a strength. Even in his two so-so starts, the team believes Cashner has offered an element of reliable innings that had been missing from its fifth-starter carousel. Rodriguez has been excellent in recent weeks; Price has an ERA that is more than 30 percent better than the league average.

Sale has shown excellence in flashes, albeit without his typical consistency. There are red flags with Porcello (both diminished velocity and a lack of swing-and-miss stuff), but the team says he’s healthy, and with that declaration comes an expectation of improvement from his dreadful 5.61 ERA.

“It’s a matter of time before we all jump on the same train here and get rolling,” said pitching coach Dana LeVangie. “They’ve hit their bumps in the road. I just think we’re going to get better as a team . . . We’ve got a good pitching staff. Eddie [Rodriguez] is throwing the ball great. David [Price] for the most part has been great all year for us. We’re getting everyone to where we want to be.”

If that happens, then given an offense that leads the majors in runs, the team has an opportunity to ride the sort of wave that it has yet to catch this season. That said, based on the evidence of more than 100 games, it’s also awfully difficult for the Red Sox to assume that their rotation will be something more than it has been — thus explaining the team’s current uncertainty and seemingly limited ambitions when it comes to the trade market.

For the Red Sox, contention relies on improvement from the players already on the roster. Nothing that the team does to add players before July 31 will have a greater impact on the Red Sox’ playoff hopes than the players in whom the team has already invested so much.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.