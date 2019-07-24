Game 103: Red Sox go for a sweep of Tampa Bay in matinee

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Morton: Bogaerts 9-21, Benintendi 6-17, Betts 6-15, Martinez 3-16, Bradley Jr. 1-12, Moreland 4-14, Devers 4-12, Vazquez 1-7, Leon 0-5, Holt 1-4, Chavis 0-1.

Rays vs. Price: Duffy 4-25, Kiermaier 6-24, Garcia 5-23, Zunino 4-20, Robertson 3-16, Adames 1-12, Heredia 2-12, Diaz 4-10, Pham 1-7, Perez 2-5, Wendle 0-5, Meadows 0-3.

Stat of the Day: Christian Vázquez has already set career highs in home runs (16), RBI (45), runs (44), XBH (30), and walks (20)

Notes: Price gave up six runs in four innings to the Orioles last time out. ... Mookie Betts has reached base in 36 of his last 37 games, including each of his last 20...In those 37 games, he has hit .309 (47-for-152, 9 2B, 4 3B, 5 HR) with as many walks (29) as strikeouts (29). ... Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are each slugging .564. ... They have combined to hit .317 with a .952 OPS, 107 XBH, 153 RBI, and 158 runs scored. Devers ranks 2nd in MLB with 27 RBI in July...He also has 8 HR and a 1.116 OPS during the month. ... Last night’s win moved the Red Sox to 10 games above .500 for the first time this season. ... In two starts against the Red Sox this season, Morton is 1-0 with a 3.75 ERA over 12 innings. ... The Rays are 13-8 in games started by Morton this season.

Song of the Day: “Cloudy Summer Afternoon” by Goldie Hawn.

