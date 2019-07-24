Sequence of switches that led to Red Sox manager Alex Cora protesting loss to Rays
Confusion set in for the Red Sox during an unusual series of defensive switches made by Rays manager Kevin Cash Wednesday afternoon at Tropicana Field. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:
■ In the top of the eighth inning, Cash replaced starter Charlie Morton with lefthanded reliever Adam Kolarek to face Jackie Bradley Jr. Sam Travis then was called upon to hit for Bradley and popped to first.
■ Then, Cash summoned righthander Chaz Roe to pitch to Mookie Betts. Kolarek was moved to first base. Betts lined to left for the second out of the inning.
■ Cash then moved Kolarek back to the mound to face Rafael Devers. Nate Lowe came on to play first base. When Kolarek replaced Roe on the mound, he assumed Roe’s spot in the order, batting third.
■ At this point Red Sox manager Alex Cora protested to the umpires, contending the Rays should have lost the designated hitter because of the sequence of substitutions. After a 21-minute delay to sort out the confusion, Devers grounded to first for the final out of the inning.