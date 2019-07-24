Sequence of switches that led to Red Sox manager Alex Cora protesting loss to Rays

Confusion set in for the Red Sox during an unusual series of defensive switches made by Rays manager Kevin Cash Wednesday afternoon at Tropicana Field. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

■ In the top of the eighth inning, Cash replaced starter Charlie Morton with lefthanded reliever Adam Kolarek to face Jackie Bradley Jr. Sam Travis then was called upon to hit for Bradley and popped to first.

Adam Kolarek got pinch-hitter Sam Travis on a pop to first. (chris o’meara/Associated Press)

■ Then, Cash summoned righthander Chaz Roe to pitch to Mookie Betts. Kolarek was moved to first base. Betts lined to left for the second out of the inning.