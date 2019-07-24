Unusual position change leads to confusion and a protest in Red Sox’ loss to Rays

Cash then had Kolarek move to first base — thus sacrificing the DH (who had been Austin Meadows, batting third) — while bringing in righthander Chaz Roe to face Mookie Betts. Roe retired Betts, exited the game, and gave way to Kolarek, who was to face Rafael Devers. Nate Lowe entered the contest as a first baseman.

After starter Charlie Morton left the game following seven dominant innings, Rays manager Kevin Cash summoned lefthander Adam Kolarek to face Jackie Bradley Jr. Pinch hitter Sam Travis popped out for the first out of the inning.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An ordinary game between the Red Sox and Rays descended into mass confusion and protest in response to an atypical pitching strategy employed by Tampa Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

But with Lowe’s entry, Red Sox manager Alex Cora approached home plate umpire and crew chief Angel Hernandez. Multiple lengthy conversations with both managers followed, with the end result that the Red Sox protested the game, claiming that the umpires incorrectly permitted Kolarek to occupy the third spot and Lowe the ninth.

Kolarek, unperturbed by the lengthy delay, retired Devers on a first-pitch sinker in an eventual 3-2 Rays win in the series finale.

If Major League Baseball upholds a protest and determines that a) the umpires misapplied the rules and b) said misapplication impacted the outcome, they could order the game to be replayed from the point of the protest — meaning with two outs in the eighth.

But since the score remained unchanged after the protest, such a rare measure appears exceedingly unlikely.

The Red Sox lost the finale despite taking an early 2-0 lead off Morton. David Price, who didn’t allow a hit through three innings, permitted a leadoff homer to Tommy Pham in the fourth and two more runs in the fifth. Price logged six innings, allowing three runs and striking out eight, while Morton struck out 11 in seven innings.

