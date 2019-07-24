Red Sox would like to take road success home with them

Of course, road success for the Sox has become the norm, while performances such as the egg laid in Baltimore have been aberrations. The Sox are 17-5 in their last 22 road games and a big-league-best 29-12 on the road since April 19.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a disappointing series loss in Baltimore over the weekend, the Red Sox departed Tropicana Field suggesting they had regained their footing despite Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Rays. The Sox took two of three from the team immediately in front of them in the American League East, bringing them to within one game in the wild-card hunt.

Home games and Fenway Park have been another matter. The Sox are 24-25 at home — 24-23 when not including the two contests in London – and recognize they have to show significant improvement in Boston to make a push against the other American League contenders.

Manager Alex Cora expressed hope that an upcoming stretch with 14 of their next 18 games at Fenway will offer the team not just a chance to be at home, but to feel at home in their home ballpark.

“Since London, I haven’t seen my kids, honestly,” said Cora. “Now it’s cool. We get into a routine . . . Maybe this is the time we feel finally that we’re in Boston for a while and we get hot at home.”

Only one team — the 2001 Braves, who were 40-41 at Turner Field — has ever reached the postseason in a non-strike year despite a losing record at home.

Pitching in

In the Red Sox’ 3-2 loss, David Price dominated out of the gate, opening with three hitless innings, and ultimately gave his team a chance to win by holding Tampa Bay to three runs over six innings.

Even so, while Price was generally pleased, he lamented his hiccup. Leading, 2-0, through three innings, he gave up a leadoff homer to Tommy Pham in the fourth on an elevated changeup, and a two-run yield when the Rays jumped on his fastball for three straight hits to open the fifth on a day when opposing starter Charlie Morton dominated.

“The way he’s thrown the baseball all season long for these guys — he’s got 11 or 12 wins and a sub-2.50 [ERA] — that’s very impressive,” said Price. “To give that [early lead] up and give up those three runs was tough.”

Still, in defeat, Price and the Sox rotation achieved a milestone of sorts. Price became the fourth straight Red Sox starter to pitch at least six innings, following Andrew Cashner (six against the Orioles on Sunday), Eduardo Rodriguez (seven shutout innings on Monday), and Chris Sale (six innings, two runs on Tuesday).

The stretch marks the fourth this year in which the Sox have had starters pitch at least six innings in four straight games. The team has yet to have a full turn of the rotation in which all five starters contributed outings of at least six innings.

“If we do that on a consistent basis, our chances of getting into that streak, the one that we’ve been talking about from the get-go, improve,” said Cora.

Price now has a 2.14 ERA at the Trop in seven games with the Red Sox, including six starts.

Devers delivers

Rafael Devers continued an epic run of run production, getting enough bat on a Morton curveball to roll a single through the left side with runners on second and third in the third inning. He has driven in 29 runs in 19 games since the beginning of July, the most RBIs by a Sox hitter in one month since May 2011 (Adrian Gonzalez, 31) and most by a Red Sox in July since 2006 (David Ortiz, 35, and Manny Ramirez, 29)

Betts streaking

Mookie Betts doubled in the third inning. He’s reached base in 21 straight games, the longest active streak in the AL, leaving him with a .281/.392/.476 line for the season. The double gave the Red Sox 117 straight games with an extra-base hit, tied for the second-longest run in franchise history, behind only a 164-game stretch with at least one extra-base hit that spanned May 3, 2004 through May 3, 2005 . . . Michael Chavis was out of the lineup for a fourth straight game, though Cora said the rookie sat because he wanted to employ lefthanded hitter Brock Holt against Morton rather than because of the back soreness that had sidelined Chavis for the prior three contests. Though Cora said Chavis made a costly defensive mistake in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game, when his low feed to second prevented the Sox from turning a 4-6-3 double play, the manager expects to use Chavis more frequently at second base with Mitch Moreland off the injured list . . . Moreland went 0 for 3, leaving him amidst an 0-for-16 stretch that dates to May 22 and spans multiple stints on the injured list.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.