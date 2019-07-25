Game 104: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Tanaka: Betts 14-46, Bogaerts 12-40, Bradley Jr. 6-34, Holt 8-30, Benintendi 8-27, Moreland 5-25, Martinez 9-20, Leon 3-14, Vazquez 2-13, Devers 5-11, Chavis 1-1.

Yankees vs. Porcello: Encarnacion 14-47, Hicks 5-39, Gregorius 7-34, Judge 4-19, Torres 4-12, Romine 1-9, Voit 4-8, Frazier 1-5, Urshela 3-5, LeMahieu 2-4, Wade 0-2.

Stat of the Day: Rick Porcello is 3-1 in his last five starts, but has a 10.57 ERA in that time.

Pitching matchups: This is the first of a four-game series with the first-place Yankees. Here are the pitching matchups for the rest of the series.

Advertisement

Friday: RHP Andrew Cashner (9-5, 4.19 ERA) vs. LHP James Paxton (5-5, 4.20 ERA).

Saturday: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (12-4, 4.10 ERA) vs. CC Sabathia (5-5, 4.50 ERA)

Sunday: LHP Chris Sale (5-9, 4.00 ERA) vs. RHP Domingo German (12-2, 4.03 ERA)

Notes: In his last start against the Yankees on June 29 in London, Porcello retired just one batter and gave up six runs. ... Masahiro Tanaka didn’t fare much better, lasting just two-thirds of an inning in the same game. ... Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .558. ... Rafael Devers is 13-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston. ... Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 30 home runs home runs and is slugging .520. ... Aaron Hicks is 12-for-38 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York. ... Catcher Gary Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list this week with a groin injury.

Song of the Day: “Showdown” by The Doobie Brothers.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.