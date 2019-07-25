Offense erupts as Red Sox batter Yankees to open pivotal series

But on Thursday night at Fenway Park, the Sox showed part of what made them so dominant last season in their 19-3 beatdown of the Yankees.

The Yankees have dominated the AL East — and baseball — this season. The Sox, meanwhile, stand on the outskirts of the postseason picture.

There’s no hiding, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora. He and his team know just how much this Yankees series means and how it could sway what the team decides to do once the trade deadline rolls around at the end of the month.

They got to Yankee starter Masahiro Tanaka for seven runs in the first and five runs in the fourth. Tanaka pitched just 3⅓ innings. His earned-run total on the evening was 12. Tanaka is the first Yankees pitcher since Carl Mays in 1923 to allow 12-plus earned runs in a start against the Red Sox. It started with a Xander Bogaerts three-run homer to right in the first and ended with a Mitch Moreland two-run double in the fourth.

In short, the Red Sox didn’t hide.

For a moment, it appeared Rick Porcello might suffer the same fate. Gleyber Torres tallied an RBI single and Porcello walked D.J. LeMahieu with the bases loaded to trim the lead to 7-2 in the second inning. Porcello couldn’t put away hitters, which his stats have indicated.

Of the 106 pitchers to make 15-plus starts, Porcello had the worst OPS after getting to an 0-and-2 count. Opponents had a .702 OPS in those situations.

After two innings, Porcello was up to 60 pitches. He settled in, though, and worked six innings, finishing at 112 pitches, allowing three earned runs. For the pitching staff, it was the first time all five starters worked six-plus innings one time through the rotation. By the end of the eighth inning, the Red Sox made some team history.

To save their bullpen, in a 16-3 game, the Yankees brought in catcher Austin Romine to pitch. Jackie Bradley Jr. singled and Sandy León homered. Bogaerts hit his second homer of the game, too, bringing his total to a team-high 23. The Red Sox tallied 23 hits on the night and scored the most runs against the Yankees

In the ninth inning, Nathan Eovaldi came in to finish the game. It was just his second game pitching since being reinstated from the injured list.

In his first outing Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, he allowed three earned runs in just ⅔ of an inning. On Thursday, he faced Didi Gregorius, Luke Voit, Torres, and Mike Tauchman. Voit reached on a single, but Eovaldi retired both Gregorius and Torres on groundouts and struck out Tauchman to end it.