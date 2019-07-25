Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski does not expect to win protest

“I’m going to guess we do not, because you never seem to win these,” Dombrowski said in an interview Thursday on WEEI. “Even if we are correct, which I think that there’s a chance that we could be by placement in the order, and then who pinch hit, what you also have to take then the next step is that, ‘Did it affect the outcome of the game?’

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski does not expect to win the protest that was launched in the eighth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s 3-2 road loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

“The only way you’d really be able to determine that, even though you could draw a lot of supposeds there, you have to be in a situation that some way one of the guys who performed, which in this case would be [Adam] Kolarek, should have been out of the game, and I’m not sure that they’re going to rule that, and that Kolarek shouldn’t have faced [Rafael] Devers.

“If they were to come to that conclusion, then I would say we’ve got a chance, but it’s just hard for me to believe they’re going to get to that point.”

In case you missed it, here is how the episode in Wednesday’s game played out:

In the top of the eighth inning, Rays manager Kevin Cash summoned Kolarek, a sidearming lefthander, into the game in place of starter Charlie Morton with lefthanded-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. at the plate. Sox manager Alex Cora countered by sending pinch hitter Sam Travis to the plate, but Travis popped up.

Rather than remove Kolarek from the game, Cash told his pitcher to move to first base while bringing in righthander Chaz Roe to face Mookie Betts. In doing so, Cash sacrificed the designated hitter spot — being occupied in the third position of the order by Austin Meadows — while also having first baseman Ji-Man Choi leave the ballgame.

Roe retired Betts on a fly to left. With two outs, Roe exited the game, with Kolarek returning to the mound to face Devers, another lefthanded hitter. Nate Lowe came off the bench to play first base.

“They brought in the lefty for [Morton] and then they brought in Roe for Choi,” said Cora. “They kept the DH at that moment. So they had a pitcher, a first baseman, they had a pitcher on the mound, and they still had a DH. It’s kind of hard to explain. I’m sorry I can’t go over it because there’s a lot. It’s an illegal substitution.”

Cora lodged a protest, suggesting that the umpires misapplied the rules.

