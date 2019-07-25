Try watching Red Sox-Yankees? It’s a real grind

The Sox and Yankees play interminable games. The GRIND. They foul off a million pitches. They step out of the box. They teach their pitchers to strike every batter out. They do not want “the chaos of the ball in play.’’ They drain all the blood from your face. They do this until the only people still “watching” are old folks who fall asleep in front of the TV.

CBS anchor Bob Schieffer once explained this to me. He filled the anchor chair for Dan Rather when CBS was figuring out the next big thing. Ratings surprisingly went up with Schieffer, the “old guy” in the seat. Schieffer explained it saying, “That’s because the old people watch me and they fall asleep and the station says on CBS. It helps with the ratings.’’

This is the Red Sox-Yankee formula for baseball entertainment in 2019. The Red Sox scored seven runs off Masahiro Tanaka in the bottom of the first inning Thursday night. Swell. But that didn’t stop Rick Porcello from throwing an astrounding SIXTY pitches in the first two innings to preserve the lead. Porcello gave up two runs and juiced the bases before getting out of the jam in the second.

Was this really necessary?

When the Sox played the Yankees in London the games went 4:42 and 4:24. Back to back. A great way to sell the product overseas, no?

The Red Sox went into Thursday’s game averaging 3 hours and 23 minutes per game. Crushing all the the competition. The Sox are a full seven minutes per game better than anybody else. That’s 700 minutess over 100 games.

The Sox step out. They GRIND. They take more time between pitches. They walk. They strike out. They strike everybody else out. Nothing happens. Great product. They have seven-man meetings on the mound where everybody covers their mouths, as if they are protecting nuclear codes.

Thanks. Thanks for killing baseball.

The Sox scored a whopping 12 runs offf Tanaka in less than four innings. Boston led, 12-2, after four. And the game was already two hours old after four. It was a perfect followup to Wednesday’s lengthy lineup delay at Tropicana Field.

In their series finale in St. Petersburg the Sox were involved in one of the truly stupid moments in baseball history. Rays manager Kevin Cash sent his lefty reliever to first base for one batter in order to have him back to face Rafael Devers. This resulted in a holdup of 21 minutes, during which exactly one pitch was thrown.

Great for baseball. Let’s give everybody 21 minutes of nothing. That’s a party-starter for a new generation of fans.

The good news is that the Red Sox on Thursday looked like they were finally able to beat a good team. The Sox jumped on Tanaka for seven runs in the first, and five more in the fourth.

Fighting for their wild-card lives with a third of the season still to play, the Sox are going to have to beat some good teams if they plan on going anywhere in October. They play 20 of their next 23 games against teams with winning records and the results thus far this year are not encouraging.

Going into Thursday’s action, the Sox were an awful 18-26 against teams with winning records. That’s not very good for a team that won 119 games last year, a team with the highest payroll in baseball.

The Red Sox had the seventh-best record in the American League. Given that six teams in the AL do not appear to be trying, that means that your underachievers are in seventh place in a nine-team league.

When skipper Alex Cora was asked about beating good teams, he pointed to the recent series in St. Petersburg as evidence that the Sox are trending in the right direction.

“We just did it in Tampa, so that’s a good start,’’ said Cora, citing Boston’s two wins in three games against the slumping Rays. “There’s no hiding, but I think we did a good job.’’

Sorry, but I was not encouraged by what went down at the Trop.

Game 1 was one of those typical blowouts where the Sox beat the bag out of bad pitching in the early innings, then coast. Swell. But the most important part of that game was when Nathan Eovaldi came into an 8-0 situation and could not get three outs. Since July 2 we’ve been hearing the Eovaldi is the answer in the bullpen, but this was the first time we saw him and he allowed three runs on five hits and two wild pitches before he was mercifully pulled.

Boston baseball boss Dave Dombrowski has avoided getting another bullpen arm for this?

Game 2 in Tampa was a 5-4 Sox win in which the bullpen blew up again in the ninth, turning 5-2 into 5-4. Boston won when Marcus Walden induced a game-ending grounder after Brandon Workman loaded the bases with two out. Workman threw a whopping 44 pitches (most of them curveballs in the dirt) to get five outs. Tidy.

The Sox lost Game 3 of the series when David Price (who is 0-2 since his latest ambush of Eck) failed to hold a 2-0 lead against the ninth best offense in the American League. Price won’t have to face the Yankees this weekend.

Andrew Cashner will be pitching against the Yankees Friday. Boston’s best hope in this one is the fabled “reverse lock,’’ theory. This is when the outcome ends up being the opposite of the overwhelming odds. Cashner is 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA in three starts vs. the Yankees this year. Since the Sox acquired him he is 0-2, giving up 11 runs (four homers) in 10 innings.

Our best hope is that the Friday game takes less than four hours. That would be a win for baseball.

Dan Shaughnessy can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com