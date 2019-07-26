Game 105: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Paxton: Betts 3-15, Bogaerts 3-11, Martinez 4-11, Bradley Jr. 4-10, Moreland 2-9, Holt 3-7, Leon 1-7, Devers 1-4, Benintendi 0-3, Vazquez 0-2.

Yankees vs. Cashner: LeMahieu 8-25, Gregorius 7-22, Hicks 6-18, Judge 4-13, Torres 6-13, Romine 3-9, Encarnacion 3-9, Voit 5-7, Frazier 0-3, Tauchman 0-3, Estrada 0-2, Green 0-2.

Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers is the first Red Sox with 30+ RBI in a month since Adrián González in May 2011 (31).

Notes: Andrew Cashner has allowed four home runs in his first two starts for the Red Sox. ... In eight games vs. the Yankees this season, Xander Bogaerts is batting .438 with 5 HR, 8 RBI, and a 1.471 OPS (.471 OBP, 1.000 SLG, 14-for-32, 10 R, 3 2B, 2 BB). ... Jackie Bradley Jr. has the longest active on-base streak in the American League at 22 games (.360/.449/.551/.999, 32-for-89, 16 BB). ... Michael Chavis leads American League rookies with 54 RBI, trailing only Pete Alonso for the lead among Major League rookies. ... James Paxton pitched eight innings of two-hit ball vs. the Red Sox on April 16, striking out 12 and walking just one. ... Paxton took a loss his last time out, allowing seven runs in 3 ⅓ innings to the Rockies.

