Marcus Wilson makes most of demotion to regain his footing

There are players who thrive when changing organizations, who understand a trade as validation or an opportunity with a new club. But often, a trade is jarring, sometimes even overwhelming, as players move from the comfort of the organization in which they’d spent their entire career to a new team, a new place, a new set of teammates, and a new set of coaches.

In the days leading up to the trade deadline, minor leaguers on contending teams are on high alert, mindful of the possibility their career is about to endure a massive transition. For teams pushing to reach the postseason, minor leaguers represent movable assets whose future promise can be dealt for immediate gratification with the big league club.

Advertisement

There is an element of culture shock. Some players get derailed completely by an organizational change and never recover.

“You get thrust into a new environment and new situation like this,” said Red Sox outfield coordinator Darren Fenster. “It’s probably similar in a way to a Latin player the first time they come over to the United States. It’s not just, ‘I’m going to a new team.’ It’s, ‘I’m going to a new everything.’ ”

Marcus Wilson understands this. The Red Sox acquired the 22-year-old center fielder from the Diamondbacks in April for Blake Swihart (along with international bonus pool money). When he went from the Double A affiliate of the D-backs to Double A Portland, his performance cratered.

In 19 games from late-April to mid-May, Wilson hit .161/.307/.226, striking out in a shocking 44 percent (33 of 75) of his plate appearances.

“It’s a whirlwind experience of being traded and now you’re thrown into a whole new organization and you don’t know anybody. Immediately, you’re trying to fit in and you’re trying to prove your worth, and why you were traded and acquired. Then you get thrown into Portland and everybody else is basically in spring and summer, and we’re still in some pretty brutal cold weather. I think it’s a combination of all that snowballed together,” said Portland manager Joe Oliver. “It probably caught him off guard, and I think he was trying to do too much too soon to try and prove and earn his place in the clubhouse. He was drafted for a reason, he was acquired for a reason, and I just think he added too much pressure to himself too soon.”

Advertisement

There was a lot to process.

“I’ve never been through a rough stretch like that on top of being traded,” said Wilson. “When I first got here, my approach was all messed up. In Double A, you get exposed pretty quickly. . . . You can’t just, like, wing it. You have to have a plan up here or you’re going to get exposed.”

To forge that plan, Wilson needed a step back. The Red Sox sent him back to High A Salem. There, the 22-year-old regained his footing thanks in part to the counsel of manager Corey Wimberly and hitting coach Lance Zawadzki.

Those two both encouraged and challenged Wilson, assuring him he had the talent to make his time in Salem relatively brief, so long as he treated the move down not as a demotion, but a chance to reset.

“Those guys didn’t let him feel sorry for himself. They said, ‘Look, you have an opportunity to get better, and it’s up to you to take advantage of it,’ ” said Fenster. “They were there and they were very much involved in his transformation. The guy I saw at the end of the first half in Salem was different than the guy I saw early on.”

Advertisement

Though Wilson’s strikeout rate remained high, he trimmed it to 28 percent. And when he did put the bat on the ball, he did so with impact, resulting in a .342/.413/.603 line with eight homers and 21 extra-base hits in 45 games.

By mid-July, with Salem playing in Frederick (Md.) — the same venue where Wilson initially had joined them two months earlier — the outfielder was summoned to Wimberly’s office. He’d earned a return to Portland.

Since rejoining the Sea Dogs, Wilson has looked much more like the highly regarded player taken in the second round of the 2014 draft. In 12 games, he’s hitting .333/.462/.633 with more walks (6) than strikeouts (5).

“He’s a different guy since he came back,” said Oliver. “The coaching staff, we noticed immediately that he looked like a more confident player and a more confident person.”

He’s also been a different player, one who used the time in Salem to refine his approach.

“He’s able to hit the ball really to all fields now. When he was here initially, he was pretty much a pull-side guy and had trouble with the ball away from him. Now, the other day, he hit a double off the right-center field wall that we had not seen at all during the time that he was here the first time,” said Oliver. “It showed his whole approach and whole thought process has changed and he’s able to handle secondary pitches away from him and he’s able to handle fastballs away from him. He’s actually become a tougher hitter to pitch to.”

Advertisement

For more than two months, Wilson has looked like a potential big leaguer — maybe a fourth outfielder, possibly an everyday player if this recent version is a harbinger of his future.

“It’s a really great story. We’re excited where he’s at right now,” said Fenster. “If this is what he’s done after three months in the organization, what’s he going to look like at this point next year? That’s pretty exciting considering where he was when we first got him.”

For Wilson, there is a lesson in his own experience that can be applied by fellow prospects who will soon find themselves on the move.

“At the end of the day, don’t change anything. Just be yourself,” said Wilson. “Just go play.”

Three up

■ Righthander Noah Song, the fourth-round selection out of Navy, made an eye-popping debut with short-season Lowell on Thursday, walking a batter and striking out two in an inning of work while topping out at 97 mph and showing a four-pitch mix.

■ Lefthander Daniel McGrath is amidst a remarkable run of 46 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run for Portland, dating to May 28. (In the middle of the run, he allowed three earned runs in Triple A Pawtucket.). The 25-year-old Australian features a fastball (usually high-80s to low-90s), curveball, and changeup from a low three-quarters arm slot that generates deception. While the mix isn’t overpowering, he’s shown improved sequencing, pitch usage (heavier reliance on the curve), and command to dominate.

Advertisement

■ In Pawtucket, light-hitting utility man Chris Owings — who hit five homers in 127 big league and Triple-A games in 2018 — homered in five straight games from July 20-25.

Three down

■ Since returning from the big leagues, righthander Mike Shawaryn hasn’t been sharp, allowing nine runs in nine innings while allowing three homers and walking six in Pawtucket.

■ Righthander Tanner Houck appears to be feeling his way through a transition to the bullpen in Triple A. Though he hasn’t allowed an earned run in 4⅔ innings, he’s walked five and struck out just two while trying to hold the strike zone with a slider that has tons of movement.

■ Power-hitting third baseman Danny Diaz, 18, is off to a rough start in the Rookie Level Gulf Coast League, hitting .192/.232/.308 with a 26.8 percent strikeout rate.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.