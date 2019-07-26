Mitch Moreland picked a good night to break through slump

Then something clicked in Thursday’s 19-3 rout of the Yankees. Moreland was 2 for 3, driving in two runs, drawing a walk, and scoring twice.

Between his four-game rehabilitation stint with Triple A Pawtucket and two games back with the Red Sox, Moreland was 0 for 18 after suffering a right quadriceps strain on June 7. He also struck out three times in his final game in Pawtucket.

Mitch Moreland’s recent performance at the plate was concerning heading into Thursday night’s game against the Yankees.

“Outstanding,” manager Alex Cora said Friday. “Going the other way against the shift, pulling the ball over the first baseman. Controlling the strike zone. He did a good job.”

Moreland was not in the lineup Friday, but not because of performance. The Sox started Sam Travis against lefthander James Paxton.

Cora is not concerned about the quadriceps injury based on Moreland’s base running since his return to the lineup on July 23.

Thursday provided the best opportunity to see how the quad would hold up as Moreland went first to third in the first inning and scored from second on a single in the fourth.

“We told him to be smart,” Cora said.

This was Moreland’s second stint on the injured list this season. A lower back strain forced him to miss 10 games and he injured his quad in his first game back.

“It’s a guy who has been through everything,” Cora said. “It’s good to have him on a daily basis here.”

Moreland said earlier this week that he was eager to be tested.

“I was out so long,” he said. “You want to feel part of it again and do something to help.”

. . .

The Red Sox have so far been ultra cautious in their use of 22-year-old lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez since he was recalled from Triple A Pawtucket on July 16.

The rookie has appeared in only four of the 10 games he’s been on the roster, and always for one inning in a low-leverage situation.

But that could soon change.

Hernandez has worked four scoreless innings since being called up, allowing one hit with two walks and nine strikeouts. In all, he has pitched six times for the Sox this season and struck out 20 of the 45 batters he has faced.

Hernandez has averaged 95 miles per hour with his fastball and hit 98.5 m.p.h.

“The stuff, even when he makes mistakes, it plays here,” Cora said. “His fastball is that good.”

Hernandez pitched the seventh inning of a lopsided game on Thursday and struck out Kyle Higashioka and D.J. LeMahieu.

“This is different, Yankees-Red Sox, and he made some good pitches,” Cora said. “His composure on the mound has been good. Let’s see when it’s a higher-leverage situation, how he reacts. But so far, so good.”

Could that be soon?

“Little by little, yeah,” Cora said.

. . .

Travis had only 36 at-bats for the Red Sox last season, 20 of them in September when rosters were expanded.

But the 25-year-old first baseman and outfielder has become a more prominent player this season, collecting 46 at-bats through Thursday. He was in the lineup again Friday, starting at first base.

It was the 11th game Travis has started this season, his fourth in the 11 days since his latest recall. Travis hit .348 with a .955 OPS against lefthanders for Pawtucket and the Sox want to give him a chance to improve their bench.

“He’s been consistent with his swing,” Cora said. “Everybody talks about his spring trainings, how hot he gets. This year it was the other way around. He struggled and then he finished hot.

“He has maintained his swing, a direct path to the ball. Last year, I think he got caught up in hitting the ball in the air and it didn’t work out.

“Competitive at-bat. He’s very intense, which is great for us. At-bats wise, it’s a quality at-bat every time he goes out there.”

. . .

The Yankees optioned lefthander Stephen Tarpley to Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Friday night’s game and activated outfielder Cameron Maybin off the injured list. Maybin was in the lineup in left field. Tarpley was recalled on Thursday and allowed four runs in 1⅔ innings of relief in the blowout loss . . . Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, at Fenway for the series, said he is engaged with every team on the trade front except for the Sox. The last deal between the teams was at the 2014 deadline when the Sox sent Stephen Drew to the Yankees for Kelly Johnson . . . Through Thursday, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers were the only American League players hitting at least .305 with 20 home runs and 75 RBIs. Only Cody Bellinger (Dodgers) and Christian Yelich (Brewers) have hit those marks in the National League. Mike Trout? He had 33 homers and 83 RBIs but was hitting .299.

Peter Abraham of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.