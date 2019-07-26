Mookie Betts cracks three homers in four innings vs. Yankees
The Red Sox bats didn’t use up all their pop in Thursday night’s 19-3 thrashing of the Yankees. Mookie Betts alone has seen to that.
Boston’s leadoff hitter, who was an All-Star this season but has taken a step back from his MVP campaign of 2018, slammed home runs in each of his first three at-bats on Friday night, recording the fifth three-homer game of his career in just four innings.
Facing the Yankees’ James Paxton, Betts ended an eight-pitch at-bat to open the bottom of the first with a moon shot over the Green Monster — MLB’s Statcast measured it at 362 feet, with a 41-degree launch angle that was his second-highest of the past five seasons.
Betts came up again in the third with the Red Sox up, 3-0, and rocketed a full-count Paxton fastball 390 feet in the same direction for a 4-0 lead. The Red Sox had made it 5-0 by the time Betts came up again in the fourth, with two out and Jackie Bradley Jr. on first.
It was 7-0 when he was done, another skyscraper landing on Lansdowne Street. He thus became one of just eight players in baseball history with as many as five three-homers games, trailing only the six of Sammy Sosa and Hall of Famer Johnny Mize — unique to the group as the only one to play before 1970.
Betts’ night was the 33rd three-homer game by a member of the Red Sox, and the first since Steve Pearce hit three against the Yankees last Aug. 2. No Red Sox has four homers in a game.