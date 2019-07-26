Mookie Betts cracks three homers in four innings vs. Yankees

The Red Sox bats didn’t use up all their pop in Thursday night’s 19-3 thrashing of the Yankees. Mookie Betts alone has seen to that.

Boston’s leadoff hitter, who was an All-Star this season but has taken a step back from his MVP campaign of 2018, slammed home runs in each of his first three at-bats on Friday night, recording the fifth three-homer game of his career in just four innings.

Facing the Yankees’ James Paxton, Betts ended an eight-pitch at-bat to open the bottom of the first with a moon shot over the Green Monster — MLB’s Statcast measured it at 362 feet, with a 41-degree launch angle that was his second-highest of the past five seasons.