Only time will tell if Red Sox are able to survive this inconsistent season

With the exception of Joe Kelly and Craig Kimbrel, the Sox returned every important player from a 108-win team yet have struggled to maintain any momentum because of frustratingly inconsistent play.

The Sox were in third place in the American League East going into Friday night’s game against the Yankees, 10 games behind their rivals. Much better was expected.

There are two ways to look at the Red Sox at this point in the season. The first, of course, is that they are a major disappointment.

Then there’s this way: That’s all true and they are still only one game out of a playoff spot.

Rick Porcello, a man familiar with the road to redemption, believes the season is only getting started for his team.

“If we get in the playoffs, a lot can change,” Porcello said before Friday’s game. “The experience we gained the last few years can go a long way. I hope we get a chance to prove that.”

The Red Sox were swept in the 2016 Division Series by the Indians then bounced in four games by the Astros in 2017. But that changed last season when the Sox went 11-3 in the postseason and rolled to a World Series championship.

The Sox have nine position players on their active roster with at least 12 games of postseason experience and seven pitchers with six or more games. So Porcello is probably right that the Sox would understand how to thrive in that environment if they can get back there.

“The intensity, the importance of every pitch, how you go about it. It’s all different,” he said. “Your priority during the season as a pitcher is trying to cover as many innings as possible while giving your team a chance to win.

“In the postseason, you turn into a closer each inning and you try to go as deep as you can and throw up as many zeroes as you can because you’re facing the best teams and runs are at a premium.

“That experience, that kind of knowledge, helped us channel the excitement we had going into the postseason the right way. We broke through.”

A Yankees-Red Sox game is the closest you can get to playoff intensity. Porcello, who has struggled all season, allowed two runs over six innings on Thursday night. He threw 47 pitches in the second inning but survived and went six innings to get the win.

“You just a find a way,” Porcello said. “We need this series.”

For all that has gone wrong this season, and it’s a long list, the Red Sox are in a good position to finish strong. Of their 57 remaining games, 30 are home and only 11 are outside of the Eastern time zone.

“The nature of our division right now is that there are three very good ball clubs,” Porcello said. “We’re all battling and beating up on each other. We feel we have a foot in the door now. The sky’s the limit and we feel like that when we play the Yankees or the Astros or another good team. We all know the potential we have.

“It’s just about getting there. We’re past a lot of the challenging stuff hopefully. We have to have perspective. We’ve been tested a lot this season, sometimes by our own doing. But we’re still here.”

Health will play a role, too. The Sox have activated Nate Eovaldi and Mitch Moreland off the injured list in the last 10 days, moves that should strengthen the bullpen and lineup, respectively.

The Sox could get another lift if Brian Johnson can return from the IL and be effective in a multi-inning relief role. He added great value to the team doing that last season.

The wild card route into the postseason is more complicated now with teams facing a one-game playoff to advance to the Division Series.

It won’t be like last season when the Sox took advantage of their big lead to rest their starters and relievers. The pitchers will likely have to work hard right through the end of the season this time.

“It’s far from perfect. But baseball is far from perfect,” Porcello said. “Last year was about as perfect as it gets. Now we’re dealing with a normal baseball season. We have to get over that. It’s not the glitz and the glamour it was last year but we still have an opportunity.”

The Sox took a 7-0 lead on the Yankees on Friday night, Mookie Betts hitting three home runs in the first four innings. It felt a lot like last October and was a reminder of what’s possible.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.