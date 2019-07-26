Red Sox make another statement with another rout

It was Betts’ fifth three-homer game and the 33rd all-time by a Red Sox batter; Betts ended up 4 for 5 with 5 RBIs, doubling in the sixth off reliever David Hale and grounding out in the eighth against Zack Britton. Just two players have six: Sammy Sosa and Johnny Mize.

The Red Sox pummeled the Yankees for the second night in a row Friday, 10-5, highlighted by Mookie Betts homering three times off Yankees starter James Paxton.

Reminders are sometimes a necessity, and if the Red Sox ever wanted to remind the league of who they are and of their championship mettle, look no further than the last two nights against the Yankees at Fenway.

Betts had the career day, but it wasn’t just him that had some stake in some Paxton real estate. The Sox, a night after scoring 12 earned runs off Masahiro Tanaka in 3⅓ innings, smacked around Paxton for seven in just 4 innings. (J.D. Martinez also homered off him.)

Starter Andrew Cashner finally gave the Sox what they were looking for when they made the move to acquire him for the Orioles. After underwhelming outings against Toronto and his former team, Cashner delivered against a tough Yankee lineup, going 6⅔ innings and allowing just three runs while striking out six.

Cashner didn’t yield his first run until it was 7-0 the sixth, when Luke Voit singled on a sharp line drive. The other two came on balls in the seventh that didn’t leave the infield. One was a chopped single to third base by Austin Romine, then DJ LeMahieu grounded into a double play to score another.

Cashner left to a standing ovation after Aaron Judge doubled off the center field wall.

The Sox tacked on another in the bottom half of the seventh with two-out doubles by Andrew Benintendi and Sam Travis. New York’s final two runs came in the ninth, with Heath Hembree giving up two hits and a walk before being pulled without recording an out.

Brandon Workman allowed the final run on a Didi Gregorius sacrifice fly, but it was unearned due to a Xander Bogaerts error.

