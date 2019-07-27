Game 106: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN, FS1/93.7 WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Sabathia: Bogaerts 6-36, Betts 12-31, Bradley Jr. 7-31 Benintendi 5-21, Martinez 4-17, Devers 2-11, Leon 3-10, Vazquez 2-9, Travis 2-7, Moreland 1-7, Holt 0-4, Chavis 1-2

Yankees vs. Rodriguez: Gregorius 11-35, Gardner 7-25, Encarnacion 6-23, Hicks 5-19, Bird 5-13, Judge 1-12, Torres 3-8, Romine 1-7, Urshela 0-5, Voit 2-4, LeMahieu 0-3, Maybin 0-1

Stat of the Day: Per Elias Sports Bureau, the Red Sox have scored 50 runs in their last four games against the Yankees, surpassing the previous record of 49 set in 1912.

Notes: Mookie Betts became only the fourth Red Sox player to hit three home runs against the Yankees. The others were Steve Pearce (2018), Kevin Millar (2004), and Mo Vaughn (1997) ... Rafael Devers now leads the American League in hits (134) ... Eduardo Rodriguez can match his career high in wins with a victory today. He’s 1-2 with a 5.66 ERA in four day starts this season ... Andrew Cashner picked up his first win against the Yankees since April 5, 2018.

Song of the Day: “Do It Again” by Steely Dan

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.