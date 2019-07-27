Red Sox continue onslaught to win third in a row vs. battered Yankees

J.D. Martinez belted a two-run shot off Sabathia in bottom of the fourth to give the Sox a 3-2 lead. Michael Chavis added an RBI single of his own in the frame and the Red Sox chased Sabathia after 4⅓ innings during which he surrendered five earned runs on nine hits, including a pair of home runs.

Urshela’s RBI single in the top of the fourth knocked in another run to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead, but from then on it was all Red Sox in a 9-5 beatdown on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The New York Yankees got their first lead of the series on a Gio Urshela homer to right-center field off Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez in the top of the second inning. But the Red Sox tied the game when Andrew Benintendi homered to right off starter CC Sabathia in the bottom half of the frame.

Though he threw 108 pitches, Rodriguez (13-4) delivered a solid outing for the Red Sox, yielding three runs on seven hits and three walks over 5⅔ innings. To put things in perspective, it’s the first time Rodriguez allowed that many runs since his June 24 start against the Chicago White Sox, who plated five runs against him.

Matt Barnes took over for Rodriguez in the sixth and was lights out. Barnes struck out four of the five batters he faced in his 1⅓ innings, including Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge.

The Sox offense, which outscored the Yankees by a combined 29-8 in the first two games of the four-game series, continued their onslaught against reliever Chad Green.

What looked to be the Yankees’ first competitive game of this lopsided affair against their AL East archrivals got out of hand in the bottom of the sixth when the Sox pushed across three more runs to expand their lead to 8-3.

Benintendi doubled off the center field wall and Sam Travis squared up a single to right to move Benintendi to third. Manager Alex Cora then called on Brock Holt to pinch hit for Chavis and hit a sacrifice fly to left that scored Benintendi. Jackie Bradley Jr. added an RBI triple and Mookie Betts hit a sacrifice fly to center to plate Bradley.

The Sox added a ninth run in the bottom of the seventh after Travis’ bloop single to right got underneath the glove of Hicks.

Nathan Eovaldi came into pitch the eighth inning. It was the second time he’s appeared in the series after pitching in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 19-3 win.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com