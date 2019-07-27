Brian Johnson likely to start vs. Yankees in doubleheader next Saturday in New York

Johnson, who is on the injured list with an undisclosed non-baseball health issue, had pitched twice for Pawtucket and given up one earned run over five innings.

Johnson pitched three scoreless innings in relief for Triple A Pawtucket at Charlotte on Friday night. He allowed one hit, walked two and struck out six. The lefthander threw 51 pitches.

The Red Sox need an extra starting pitcher for their doubleheader against the Yankees in New York next Saturday. It appears Brian Johnson will be the choice.

“He’ll pitch during the week, another one. We don’t know how long,” manager Alex Cora said Saturday. “We’ll see how we line it up. He’s one of those guys; he’s a candidate to pitch in one of those two games. We’ll see how we map it out.”

Advertisement

The only alternative for the Sox would be one of the other Triple A starters. Hector Velazquez and Ryan Weber are on the 40-man roster.

Johnson is 1-1 with a 6.43 earned run average in seven games this season. In his last game, on June 22, he allowed one unearned run over five innings in a start against Toronto.

Sale improved

Chris Sale, who starts the series finale on Sunday night against Domingo German, is in a much better place than he was earlier in the month.

The lefthander allowed two earned runs on six hits over 12 innings in his last two starts and struck out 22 batters.

It’s a stark contrast from his first two starts in July. Sale couldn’t make it through six innings in each of those games, surrendering 16 hits (four of them home runs) and 10 earned runs.

“I think the slider is a lot better, but fastball command has come into play,” Cora said. “With all of our guys, that’s the most important thing. Not falling behind, not becoming too predictable, that’s very important. But he has done an outstanding job getting ahead and being able to throw his slider. But I think it starts with the fastball command.”

Advertisement

Sale has faced the Yankees twice this season, giving up eight earned runs on 14 hits over 11 innings in two losses.

After a loss on April 16 in New York, Sale described his performance as, “Flat out embarrassing for my family, for my team, for our fans.”

It certainly was not a performance he was used to having against the Yankees. His 2.10 career ERA against the Yankees over 16 starts remains his best against any team.

Mitrovich mourned

George Mitrovich, who founded the Great Fenway Park Writers Series, died Wednesday of cancer. He was 83.

A native of San Diego, Mitrovich worked for Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign in 1968 and later became an aid to several US Senators and Congressmen.

When Red Sox president emeritus Larry Lucchino was running the San Diego Padres in the 1990s, Mitrovich was among those who supported building Petco Park and the two became good friends.

Lucchino and former Red Sox vice president for public affairs Dr. Charles Steinberg selected Mitrovich to found the Writers Series when they joined the Red Sox in 2002 and the first event was held three years later.

“George knew everybody it seemed and he had a way of bringing people together,” Steinberg said. “He was one of the most unique people I’ve ever met.”

Advertisement

Speakers over the years at Fenway have included Sen. Bill Bradley, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Frank Deford, Jane Leavy, Gloria Steinem, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and many current and former Globe editors, reporters and columnists.

The Red Sox are only professional sports team to sponsor a literary series.

Hembree struggling

Something is up with Heath Hembree, who faced three batters on Friday before coming out. He gave up a single, double and walk in a span of 17 pitches and appeared out of sorts the entire time.

“The breaking ball wasn’t good,” Cora said. “The fastball command wasn’t great. As everybody knows, [Hembree] is a guy who lives upstairs with the fastball regardless of velocity. Everything was down in the zone.”

The Sox feared Hembree had an injury after a poor outing on July 16, but he has remained on the roster. Cora said the righthander is healthy but is having issues with command.

“He hasn’t been able to repeat that fastball up in the zone, which was very successful early in the season,” the manager said.

Pearce limited

Steve Pearce, who has been on the injured list since June 1 with knee and back injuries, is taking batting practice and going through defensive drills at the team complex in Fort Myers, Fla. But running remains a problem. “He hasn’t been able to get to the next step as far as his progression goes,” Cora said. Pearce has played only 29 games this season because of injuries . . . Steven Wright, out with a bruised right big toe after being by a liner on July 13, was at Fenway to get checked out. He has not made any progress . . . The Yankees were without second baseman D.J. LeMahieu because of a tight groin.

Advertisement

Globe correspondent Nick Kelly contributed to this report.