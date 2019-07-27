This lopsided series against the Yankees may well change the narrative of the Red Sox’ season

Whatever the Sox do behind Chris Sale Sunday night, they’ve already altered the baseball conversation, putting a dent in the psyche of a Yankee squad they have beaten, battered and bruised across three days of rivalry life. The Yankees aren’t sweating just yet, not with a division lead that still stands at eight games keeping them comfortably cool. But the Sox have made it clear across this weekend that they are not so much interested in battling Cleveland, Tampa or Oakland for one of the American League’s wild card spots (they officially passed Tampa with Saturday’s win).

Three straight games, three straight blowouts, and now, a series finale with an ace on the mound. The Red Sox are rolling all right, beating the Yankees up but good this weekend, Saturday’s 9-5 victory putting them on the brink of a four-game sweep.

The narrative has changed, and while a fourth division title may be somewhere out on the horizon, it’s absolutely still in their sights. The Yankees, more desperate by the day for pitching help and as vulnerable as they’ve been at any point in this otherwise charmed season, hit Fenway at just the wrong time.

“We have a good team and we have our goals, and all we have to do is keep winning the little battles,” manager Alex Cora said after the 3-hour 34-minute game, tidy by Red Sox-Yankee standards. “We went to Tampa and we won two out of three. I know a lot of people just talk about the last game [which the Sox lost, protested, and later withdrew the protest], but we won the series and we just won this series and have a chance to win four against them.

“And if it doesn’t happen, it’s not bad. It’s just [important to] stay within our process. Don’t get caught up in the big picture. If we do that, we’re going to be in a good place. We’ll see where it takes us.”

Time is on their side. The calendar hasn’t yet flipped to August, leaving more than enough room to rise.

But here they are today, with a starting pitching staff finally starting to find a groove just as the Yankees’ rotation is falling apart. Here they are, getting 5⅔ solid innings from back-of-the-rotation starter Eduardo Rodriguez while sending the Yankees’ trusted veteran stopper CC Sabathia to the showers after 4⅓ innings. Here they are, piling onto a Yankee staff that has given up at least seven runs in seven straight games (73 runs in all), the longest stretch in team history. Here they are, handing the Yankees their first series loss since early June.

Here they are, scoring 38 runs across three games, still riding the season-long fireworks from Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts while welcoming the returning firepower of J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts, all the while adding splashes of help from the lineup stalwarts Andrew Benintendi, Christian Vazquez, Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Chavis, and Sam Travis.

“We’re hitting the ball well,” said Martinez, whose fourth-inning homer off Sabathia gave him 22 on the season. “We’re playing well right now, been good these last two series. But I don’t like to look too far into things, got to keep chugging away. There’s still a lot of ground to make up and a lot of baseball to be played.”

These bitter rivals are right back at it Sunday night on national television, where the Yankees will try and salvage something from this lost weekend. Though they’ve played the role of frontrunner much the way the Red Sox did last season, Yankees manager Aaron Boone never thought the race was over, no matter how big the lead got. When your closest rival is also your mirror image, you learn to make no assumptions.

“They didn’t have to do anything the last three days, we know they are a great club,” Boone said, “certainly capable of this kind of weekend when you are not playing at your best. It didn’t take a few games for me to realize that.

All but Betts had at least one hit for the Red Sox Saturday, and a day after his three-home run outburst, the reigning league MVP earned some slack. Besides, he did have a sacrifice fly, one of two during the game (the other from pinch-hitter Brock Holt) that left Cora feeling as good about his team’s makeup and balance as he has at any point this up-and-down season.

“We’re good just like them. We have a good offense,” Cora said. “The difference in us [between] now and early in the season is hitting with men in scoring position, putting good at-bats. Sam Travis, with a man on second and no outs [in the sixth inning], he hits the ball to the right side, a base hit, and the two sac flies by Brock and Mookie, that’s the difference.

“Early in the season we were bad at it and we weren’t able to add on throughout some games that we were leading by three or four and we didn’t put teams away. They kept coming back. Now it feels like not only the lineup’s moving, we’re actually scoring runs when we have the chance and that’s a key of the whole thing. Put quality at-bats.

“That at-bat by Sam, that was beautiful. He fouled one off, almost killed the bat boy, and then he hits the ball in the hole, first and third and then Brock with a great at-bat, the sac fly. That’s winning baseball.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.