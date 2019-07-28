Game 107: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: ESPN/93.7 WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. German: Holt 3-4, Benintendi 2-4, Bradley Jr. 1-4, Betts 0-4, Devers 0-4, Martinez 0-4, Leon 2-3, Bogaerts 2-2, Moreland 0-2, Chavis 0-1

Yankees vs. Sale: Gardner 6-29, Hicks 9-27, Sanchez 4-23, Encarnacion 7-21, Judge 4-20, Romine 3-19, Maybin 3-18, Urshela 4-15, Gregorius 4-14, Torres 0-9, LeMahieu 3-6, Voit 1-6, Andujar 0-6, Tauchman 1-2.

Stat of the Day: The last four-game sweep of the Yankees by the Red Sox was from Aug. 2-5, 2018.

Notes: Andrew Benintendi has reached base in five of his last six games ... Each batter in the Red Sox lineup Saturday got a hit or drove in a run ... Rafael Devers has 10 multi-hit games this month and an eight-game hitting streak ... Eduardo Rodriguez is now tied with Justin Verlander and Lance Lynn for the American League lead in wins (13). German is tied for second (12) ... Sale is 18 strikeouts away from his seventh consecutive 200-strikeout season ... The Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Rays on Tuesday at Fenway Park after an off day on Monday.

