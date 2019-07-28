Red Sox stumble in series finale, thwarted from sweeping Yankees

Sale had a nine-pitch inning in the first, seven of which were strikes, fanning Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge. He followed that up with a 12-pitch second inning, striking out Luke Voit to start the frame.

With Chris Sale showing signs of rejuvenation after winning his previous two outings, it seemed like that trend would continue, especially when the Red Sox lefthander took the mound and started out Sunday night’s game at Fenway Park in complete control.

It felt like a sweep was in order for the Red Sox after they scored three convincing blowout wins over the New York Yankees in the first three meetings of this four-game series.

Advertisement

By the end of the second, Sale had worked back-to-back 1-2-3 innings.

By the third inning, however, the demons that tormented Sale in the first half of the season caused him to unravel in what ultimately became a 9-6 loss to the Yankees, who escaped Boston having averted a sweep against their AL East archrivals.

Sale seemed to lose command when he walked Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin on five pitches. Yankees catcher Austin Romine came to the plate and crushed a two-run homer to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

In stark contrast, Yankees starter Domingo German was in complete control, striking out six Red Sox batters in three innings. The damage to Sale wasn’t done in the fourth, though, as his command of his wipeout slider worsened.

After striking out Edwin Encarnacion on a called third-strike fastball, Sale walked Voit on a 3-2 backdoor slider that was down in the zone. Sale went to the same pitch against Didi Gregorius, but his 1-1 slider caught too much of the plate and ended up in the right field seats for a two-run homer that expanded the Yankees lead to 4-0.

Advertisement

Andrew Benintendi’s two-run homer in the bottom half of that frame, however, halved the Yankees lead to 4-2, but Sale’s struggles on the mound continued after Gio Urshela doubled to score Gregorius from second after he drew a lead-off walk.

Colten Brewer entered the game in relief of Sale with one out in the sixth and was greeted by Maybin’s RBI single up the middle, giving the Yankees a 5-0 lead after the runs was charged to Sale, who finished his outing having allowed six runs on five hits, including a pair of homers, over 5⅓ innings of belabored work.

The Sox bats didn’t go away, however.

After German issued a lead-off walk to Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts lined a double to left, advancing Devers to third. J.D. Martinez then the ground out to short, enabling Devers to score to pull the Red Sox within 6-3.

With the Yankees in control of a three-run lead, and one out in the bottom of the sixth, Aaron Boone went to his bullpen, electing to relieve German with Tommy Kahnle, who got out of the inning by fanning Benintendi and inducing Brock Holt to fly out to left.

In the seventh inning, Darwinzon Hernandez entered the game for Brewer and issued a lead-off walk to Hicks, struck out Judge on a called third strike, and gave up a double to Encarnacion, putting runners in scoring position at second and third. Sox manager Alex Cora intentionally walked Luke Voit to get the lefty-on-lefty matchup with Gregorius.

Advertisement

It appeared to pay off when Hernandez got Gregorious to fly out to Jackie Bradley Jr., who made a basket catch in center. But Bradley was charged with a throwing error trying to get the runner at first, enabling the Yankees to push across two runs on the miscue and expand their lead to 8-3.

The Red Sox would get back another run in the bottom half of the seventh when Bradley seemed to atone for his throwing error by reaching on a one-out single to center off Kahnle, who departed the game after handing the baton to Adam Ottavino.

Christian Vazquez hit a pinch-hit single to short off Ottavino, advancing Bradley to third. Mookie Betts then hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Bradley Jr. from third to pull the Sox within 9-4.

With two out in the bottom of the ninth, Benintendi ripped a two-run single to left off Aroldis Chapman to make things uncomfortable for the Yankees closer, but Chapman preserved the win with a game-ending strikeout of Michael Chavis.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.