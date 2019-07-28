How sweep dreams weren’t made of this

And so sweep talk dominated the Boston baseball landscape in the hours leading up to Sunday night’s ESPN hardball festival.

Red Sox fans are a greedy lot. That’s what happens when you win four championships over 15 seasons.

The 2019 Sox — sluggish for so much of this season — pantsed the first place Yankees over the first three games of this series. Boston won all three games, outscoring New York by a whopping 38-13. The Sox struck a ridiculous 33 extra-base hits over three days, winning games by hideous scores of 19-3, 10-5 and 9-5. Brutal beatings, every one.

Advertisement

Was a sweep in the cards for Sunday? The Sox had Chris Sale — the greatest modern-day pitcher who rarely wins a game — toeing the slab against a reeling Yankee team that seemed to be putting another player on the 10-day injured list every 24 hours. What could possibly go wrong? This was going to be another sweep in the proud tradition of Sox-Yankee beatdowns.

And then the game started, and it was not quite the layup Sox fans were expecting.

Yankee pitcher Domingo German, who entered the game with a 12-2 record and 4.03 ERA, did not submit the Tomato Can performance of his predecessors. He no-hit the scalding-hot Red Sox over the first three innings, striking out six.

Sale, meanwhile, submitted another ineffective performance. Everybody’s favorite gunslinger made the Yankees look silly, striking out three in the first two innings. The wipeout slider was indeed wiping people out.

But then came the bad Sale. In the third, he walked No. 8 hitter Cameron Maybin, then surrendered a no-doubt home run to No. 9 hitter Austin Romine on a hanging changeup. In the next inning, Sale walked Luke Voit, then coughed up another two run homer — this one on a hanging slider — to Didi Gregorius. This is a rarity. Sale is not in the habit of giving up homers to lefthanded hitters.

Advertisement

Mock the Yankees all you like, Sox fans. We will be in August Thursday and Chris Sale, the guy who the Red Sox just gave $150 million bucks, has five wins over 22 starts. He is winless with a 7.71 ERA in three starts vs. the Yankees this season. And if the playoffs started today, the Red Sox, the team with the highest payroll in baseball, would be on the outside, looking in.

Still think the Sox have finally turned things around?

Gregorius, you might remember, said this on the eve of the showdown series: “Every time we get a chance to play them and you get a chance to bury them, that’s all you want to do: keep extending the lead.”

Old-timer fans could not help but reminisce.

Red Sox-Yankee second-half sweeps we have known.

The gold standard forever will be 1978 when the Yankees came to Boston in September, trailing by four games, and whipped the Sox four straight by an aggregate count of 42-9. The finale was the worst. That was the day that Sox manager Don Zimmer refused to pitch Yankee-killer Bill Lee because he hated the Spaceman. Mighty Yaz went to Zimm before the game and begged the Skipper to use Lee, but Zimmer opened his desk drawer and whipped out a bunch of negative press clippings attributed to the Spaceman. Zimm insisted that rookie Bobby Sprowl had “ice water in his veins” and would get the job done. Alas, Sprowl did not survive the first inning and actually never won a game in the big leagues. The Yankees completed the sweep with a 7-4 win, and went on to win the World Series.

Advertisement

In 2006, the Yankees virtually eliminated the Sox with a (five-game) sweep of Boston at Fenway. The first three games were 12-4, 14-11 and 13-5. Manny Ramirez went 9 for 11 with nine walks early in the series, then decided to quit on his team for the rest of the season due to a sore hamstring.

When manager Terry Francona asked Manny which hamstring hurt, Manny said, “You choose.’’

After the third of the five losses, the team went on a three-hour cruise on John Henry’s yacht to celebrate Theo Estein’s engagement. Years later, Theo admitted, “The timing was brutal.’’

The fifth and final loss featured Kevin Youkilis ripping Fenway’s official scorer and David Wells insulting Keith Foulke after Foulke gave up the winning run.

Years later, when he was first working for the Cubs, Theo looked back on that lost weekend and exclaimed, “Who [expletive] loses a five-game series? We don’t ever play five-game series!’’

Fast forward to a better memory in August of 2018 when the Sox effectively ended the AL East race with an early-August four-game sweep of the Yankees at Fenway. The series inflated Boston’s lead over the Yankees to 9½ games. It was pretty impressive considering that the 2018 Yankees were a 100-win team. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marked the first time in 79 years that the Red Sox swept a series of four or more games against a team that was at least 30 games over .500 at the start of the series.

Advertisement

The 2019 New York Yankees were 66-35 at the start of this weekend’s series.

It should have been a sweep with Chris Sale dominating.

But that would have been too easy.

Sale was gone and the Red Sox trailed, 6-2, with one out in the sixth.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.