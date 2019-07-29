Jackie Bradley Jr. needed an ice cream fix, so he turned to Instagram for help

“You’ve got to have it in the fridge a majority of the time. I never know when I’d want to dive in there,” explained Bradley. “It has to be an option. Options are good. They allow you to make decisions.”

After Saturday night’s game, Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. faced a sudden crisis. Upon returning to his residence from the ballpark, he discovered that his freezer was out of Ben & Jerry’s Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream, and his grocery store likewise was without one of his two go-to flavors (along with cookies and cream) that he tries to keep stocked at all times.

Bradley sought assistance in the matter. He posted an Instagram story explaining his plight and seeking help. His account was flooded with responses. Bradley selected three winners, met with them at Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar, and got the precious pints, each for two tickets.

“It was worth that,” said Bradley.

The handoffs, meanwhile, underscored a sense of shared humanity, a conviction about the goodness in the world perhaps best summarized by the notion that I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.

“The interaction was pretty special,” said Bradley. “It allows me to get to know them, them to get to know me, and make them see that we’re all the same.”

