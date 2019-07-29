Nationals ace Max Scherzer back on injured list

Scherzer was dominant in June and won seven consecutive starts as Washington worked its way back into playoff contention following a 19-31 start. He returned from the IL last Thursday and allowed three runs in five innings in a no-decision against the Rockies. The next day, he had an MRI that revealed the injury. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 9-5 with a 2.41 ERA.

The Nationals announced Monday that Scherzer was placed on the IL with a minor rhomboid strain. It’s similar to the inflammation under his right shoulder that forced the ace righthander to the IL for 19 days earlier this month.

Max Scherzer is back on the 10-day injured list, unwelcome news for the Washington Nationals as they try to catch the Atlanta Braves in the NL East while pushing for a wild card berth.

Last week, Nationals manager Dave Martinez said he was relieved the famously intense Scherzer, known as ‘‘Mad Max,’’ would be back on the mound, giving him an outlet for his competitive energy. But on Monday, Martinez said Scherzer needs to be cautious about his recovery.

‘‘Right now, we just want him to understand, ‘Let’s just take our time and get it right so this doesn’t continue to be an issue,’ ’’ Martinez said.

The move to the IL is retroactive to July 26, which means Scherzer could pitch as soon as Aug. 5. ‘‘That’s not by any means a target date,’’ Martinez said. ‘‘We just want him to be 100 percent.’’

Washington recalled righty Erick Fedde from Double A Harrisburg to take Scherzer’s roster spot. Fedde was slated to start Tuesday against the Braves.

Phillies acquire Vargas

The Phillies bolstered their beleaguered rotation, acquiring lefthander Jason Vargas from the Mets for Double A catcher Austin Bossart. Vargas is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA, winning his last three starts. He became expendable when the Mets acquired righthander Marcus Stroman from Toronto on Sunday for a pair of pitching prospects.

Vargas is owed $2,666,667 of his $8 million salary for the remainder of this season, and his contract includes an $8 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout. He receives a $250,000 assignment bonus.

New York agreed to pay $666,667 to the Phillies to offset part of Vargas’s 2019 salary, with $333,333 payable Sept. 2 and $333,334 on Oct. 1, and $250,000 to offset the assignment bonus. In addition, the Mets will pay $2 million in 2020 to offset the salary or the buyout.

Vargas, 36, is 98-95 with a 4.26 ERA in 266 starts and 21 relief appearances with five big league teams. He won 18 games for the Royals in 2017 and was part of their World Series championship team in 2015.

Lyles back with Brewers

Jordan Lyles is heading back to the Brewers. Milwaukee acquired the 28-year-old righthander from Pittsburgh for pitching prospect Cody Ponce.

Lyles was 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances for the Brewers late last season, helping Milwaukee win the NL Central. He agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract with the Pirates and earned a rotation spot, going 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA. He won five of his first six decisions with Pittsburgh but has a 9.58 ERA in eight starts since May 28.

Marisnick suspended

Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick’s two-game suspension for his violent home plate collision with Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy on July 7 was upheld by MLB. Marisnick was suspended on July 11 by chief baseball officer Joe Torre but appealed the decision to John McHale Jr., a special assistant to Commissioner Rob Manfred. The commissioner’s office said the hearing took place July 23 and the penalty was upheld. Marisnick will serve the suspension during games at Cleveland on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lucroy suffered a concussion and a broken nose. Torre said he didn’t believe Marisnick intended to injure Lucroy, but Marisnick’s actions warranted discipline because they violated MLB rules designed to protect catchers . . . The Blue Jays called up shortstop Bo Bichette as they continued with sweeping changes to their big league roster one day after shipping pitcher Stroman to the Mets and infielder Eric Sogard to the Rays. Bichette, the son of longtime outfielder Dante Bichette, is the third legacy player to join the Blue Jays’ roster. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio arrived with the club earlier this season . . . The Dodgers sent lefthander Zac Rosscup to the Cardinals for cash. Rosscup has been with four teams this season, re-signing with the Dodgers last month. He made seven appearances and was designated for assignment two weeks ago.