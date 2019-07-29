It sure feels like the energy is back in this Red Sox season

But with so much time left on the baseball calendar, there’s plenty of room for the optimists to shut them up. After two straight series wins, after so much renewed Fenway Park energy, even purported ace Chris Sale can see what’s possible now, even if he can’t seem to contribute commensurate with his salary.

The Red Sox blew the chance for a satisfying four-game sweep of the division-leading, rivalry-fueling Yankees, and for the pessimists among us, the Sunday night setback provided plenty of reminders that this isn’t 2018, when everything went the Red Sox’ way.

Advertisement

“Anytime you can win a series, or go three out of four in a four-game set, it’s big,” Sale said after taking Sunday’s loss, dropping his record to 5-10. “We have confidence we’re starting to pick up some traction.”

It’s about time.

Listen, letting go of the last year’s charmed season hasn’t been easy, least of all for the team itself, which limped into 2019 with an obvious championship hangover. Blame their limited action in spring training. Blame the carryover exhaustion from an abbreviated offseason. Blame a lack of focus or the loss of magic. Whatever you see as the problem is hard to argue, given the stop-and-start teases the Red Sox offered across the first half of the season.

The season has been defined by comparisons, and understandably so. Everyone wants to know what’s different from last year, and what manager Alex Cora has been doing to change the results and thus change the narrative. His answers have varied little, always rooted in making fewer mistakes, connecting on more clutch hits, and above all, getting better starting pitching.

And during the three victories against the Yankees, and the two wins against Tampa Bay, the Red Sox mostly gave him what he’d been asking for. The conversation began to change, sliding more toward the possibility that his team had turned a corner, had made a statement, had found its groove.

Advertisement

Cora would say nothing so definitive, knowing that only time will fully answer those questions, but there was no mistaking his renewed confidence and optimism in what the team had done in its first steps out of the All-Star break.

You know who also seemed to feel it? The hometown fans. The buzz at Fenway was decidedly more distinctive this weekend, and yes, with the Yankees in town, that was to be expected. But what really fueled the energy was the way the Sox exploded into the series. Thursday night’s 19-run barrage was the start of three straight Red Sox outbursts, a gleeful undressing of a Yankee team that could have come to town with shovels ready to bury the Sox.

The excitement of Mookie Betts’s chance for a four-home-run game Friday (he didn’t get it, but with three dingers in the first four innings, the possibility certainly enlivened the crowd), the round-the-order hitting en route to a third straight win Saturday, the anticipation for a potential sweep Sunday . . . all of it had Fenway as alive as it’s been this year.

Was it all a bit tempered by the finish? Sure. The Yankees still left holding a nine-game lead in the division, and the Sox’ brief appearance as a bona fide playoff team (moving ahead of the Rays following Saturday’s win) is already gone. But with a three-game home series starting tomorrow against the Rays followed by a four-game series in the Bronx, there is still time and opportunity to make hay. The Yankees are reeling, beset by injuries and bad pitching, and have never been more vulnerable.

Advertisement

So of course it’s understandable if the fan base essentially says, “Check with me again in a week.’’ There is little blame to be pinned on their difficulty, their outright hesitancy, to hop on board this bandwagon with the same enthusiasm of a year ago. Blame a sense of entitlement if you’d like; the Red Sox have spoiled the locals with four championships in 15 years.

But it was hard to build any hometown momentum when you were under .500 before the Yankee series (24-25) and had played two “home” games in London. Hard to jump aboard when the team is wondering whether it should be trade deadline buyers or sellers.

After the past week, the decision is made. The Red Sox aren’t selling anyone, but are selling a new message. They’re back in the hunt for real, as much as they’ve been all year. You can feel it.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.