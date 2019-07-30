scorecardresearch
7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 108: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,July 30, 2019, an hour ago
David Price gave up three runs over six innings while striking out eight in his last start at Tampa Bay.
David Price gave up three runs over six innings while striking out eight in his last start at Tampa Bay.(Chris O'Meara/Associated Press)

Here are the lineups:

RED SOX (59-48)RAYS (60-48)
TBATBA
Pitching: LHP David Price (7-4, 3.66 ERA)Pitching: RHP Charlie Morton (12-3, 2.60 ERA)

Game time: 7:10 p.m.

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Morton: Bogaerts 9-24, Benintendi 6-20, Betts 7-18, Martinez 5-19, Moreland 4-17, Bradley Jr. 1-14, Devers 5-15, Vazquez 1-10, Holt 2-7, Leon 0-5, Chavis 0-1.

Rays vs. Price: Duffy 4-28, Garcia 5-26, Kiermaier 6-24, Zunino 4-22, Robertson 3-16, Heredia 3-14, Adames 1-12, Diaz 4-10, Pham 2-9, Wendle 1-7, Meadows 0-6, Sogard 0-5, Perez 2-5, d’Arnaud 0-2, Brosseau 1-2.

Stat of the Day: David Price is 29-8 with a 3.06 ERA lieftime at Fenway Park

Pitching matchups: This is the first of a three-game series with the second-place Rays. Here are the pitching matchups for the rest of the series.

Wednesday: RHP Rick Porcello (12-4, 4.10 ERA) vs. TBD

Thursday: RHP Andrew Cashner (9-5, 4.19 ERA) vs. TBD.

Notes: The Red Sox have homered in 25 of their last 28 games (beginning June 24), totaling 52 home runs during that span. ... Andrew Benintendi is batting .333 (25-for-75) with 15 RBI in his last 18 games (eight doubles, a triple, and three home runs). ... Xander Bogaerts has hit .350/.430/.632/1.062 (93-for-266) in 67 games beginning May 10. ... Rafael Devers leads MLB with 138 hits and ranks second with 86 runs, 36 doubles (tied with Bogaerts), and 60 extra-base hits (tied). ... Mookie Betts leads MLB with 97 runs scored, a 162-game pace of 147 runs. ... Charlie Morton is 5-1 with a 3.86 ERA over seven starts and 39 2/3 innings against the Red Sox.

Song of the Day: “Second Chance” by 38 Special.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.