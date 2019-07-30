Game 108: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Morton: Bogaerts 9-24, Benintendi 6-20, Betts 7-18, Martinez 5-19, Moreland 4-17, Bradley Jr. 1-14, Devers 5-15, Vazquez 1-10, Holt 2-7, Leon 0-5, Chavis 0-1.

Rays vs. Price: Duffy 4-28, Garcia 5-26, Kiermaier 6-24, Zunino 4-22, Robertson 3-16, Heredia 3-14, Adames 1-12, Diaz 4-10, Pham 2-9, Wendle 1-7, Meadows 0-6, Sogard 0-5, Perez 2-5, d’Arnaud 0-2, Brosseau 1-2.

Stat of the Day: David Price is 29-8 with a 3.06 ERA lieftime at Fenway Park

Pitching matchups: This is the first of a three-game series with the second-place Rays. Here are the pitching matchups for the rest of the series.

Wednesday: RHP Rick Porcello (12-4, 4.10 ERA) vs. TBD

Thursday: RHP Andrew Cashner (9-5, 4.19 ERA) vs. TBD.

Notes: The Red Sox have homered in 25 of their last 28 games (beginning June 24), totaling 52 home runs during that span. ... Andrew Benintendi is batting .333 (25-for-75) with 15 RBI in his last 18 games (eight doubles, a triple, and three home runs). ... Xander Bogaerts has hit .350/.430/.632/1.062 (93-for-266) in 67 games beginning May 10. ... Rafael Devers leads MLB with 138 hits and ranks second with 86 runs, 36 doubles (tied with Bogaerts), and 60 extra-base hits (tied). ... Mookie Betts leads MLB with 97 runs scored, a 162-game pace of 147 runs. ... Charlie Morton is 5-1 with a 3.86 ERA over seven starts and 39 2/3 innings against the Red Sox.

Song of the Day: “Second Chance” by 38 Special.

