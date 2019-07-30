Indians’ Trevor Bauer fined for his antics

The players’ association did not immediately say whether it intended to contest the decision.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer has been fined by Major League Baseball for heaving a ball from the pitcher’s mound over the center-field wall at Kansas City last weekend, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Indians manager Terry Francona gestures to Trevor Bauer to leave the mound after the pitcher had heaved the ball over the center-field wall on Sunday.

An All-Star last year, Bauer made the toss just after allowing a two-run single to Nicky Lopez that gave the Royals a 7-5 lead with one out in the fifth inning of Cleveland’s 9-6 loss Sunday. When manager Terry Francona emerged from the dugout to make a pitching change, Bauer turned, took a couple steps and threw the ball over the 410-foot mark.

Advertisement

Francona pointed Bauer toward the dugout, and then followed closely behind him, and both disappeared into the tunnel. Bauer apologized to the organization and teammates.

Francona said Tuesday he plans to discuss the incident with president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff, but not until after the trade deadline passes Wednesday.

‘‘I need to figure out for myself what I think is proper or respectful,’’ Francona said. ‘‘I would never do something without Chris and Chernie’s input. I thought they were so busy that I didn’t think it was right to put that on their plate. There'll be a time to get to that. We can discuss maybe exactly what’s right to do moving forward.’’

Francona said any decision will take several factors into consideration.

‘‘What’s important is where do you go from here?’’ he said. ‘‘Do you make it better? Do you stay status quo? Do you make it worse? The idea is always to make it better, but I also have an obligation to 24 other guys in there too, and try to balance that.’’

Francona acknowledged Bauer made a mistake, but added, ‘‘I don’t want this to be his legacy. This kid’s a good pitcher.’’

Advertisement

Bauer is 9-8 with a 3.79 ERA in 24 starts. The 28-year-old righthander leads the AL in innings and is third in strikeouts.

Trade bait Giles hurting

Blue Jays closer Ken Giles, who has been the subject of trade speculation, got a cortisone shot in his right elbow to treat what the club called mild inflammation. The team said an MRI showed no structural problems, and that the shot would provide Giles with ‘‘a long-lasting effect.’’ Giles has been cleared to throw in two days, though when he makes it back to the mound is unclear.

The Blue Jays said the inflammation was unrelated to the elbow injury Giles sustained when he fell during a game a couple months ago. Giles also missed time in June with inflammation.

The prognosis likely scuttles any potential trades before Wednesday’s deadline. Several contenders looking had been interested in Giles, who is 2-2 with a 1.54 ERA and 14 saves.

Cubs acquire Phelps

The Cubs added bullpen depth by acquiring righthander David Phelps from the Blue Jays for minor league righthander Thomas Hatch. As part of the trade, Toronto will send cash to the Cubs to offset some of Phelps’s contract, which includes a $2.5 million base salary for this year, a $1 million club option for 2020, and numerous performance bonuses.

Phelps, 32, tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow on March 17, 2017, during his final pitch in a spring training outing against the Angels, had surgery March 26 and did not return to the major leagues until this June 17. He had a 3.63 ERA in 17 relief appearances with the Blue Jays.

Advertisement

He is 30-33 with a 3.88 ERA over 245 games in seven seasons with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17), Seattle (2017), and Toronto.

Phelps is the third player in three days traded by the rebuilding Blue Jays after righthander Marcus Stroman was sent to the Mets and utilityman Eric Sogard to Tampa Bay.

Pirates suspend coach

The Pirates suspended bullpen coach Euclides Rojas for two games because of what they termed a contract violation, Pittsburgh’s second suspension this month involving the bullpen. Rojas began serving the penalty Tuesday against the Reds. Reliever Keone Kela also served a two-game suspension in July for an unspecified violation of his contract. Rojas is in his ninth season as the Pirates’ bullpen coach. He previously was a bullpen coach with the Marlins and Red Sox . . . Shortstop Tim Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list by the White Sox. He was hitting .317 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 70 games before spraining his right ankle on June 25 . . . Loek van Mil, a 7-foot-1-inch righty who was one of the tallest professional baseball players in history, has died in Amsterdam. He was 34. The Royal Dutch Baseball and Softball Federation said van Mil died Sunday ‘‘due to the consequences of a fatal accident.’’ Van Mil was hospitalized in December after he hit his head on rocks while hiking in Australia. He sustained multiple fractures and bleeding on the brain, but he played for Australia Baseball League champion Brisbane last season. Van Mil also spent 10 seasons in the minor leagues in the US, pitching in the systems of Twins, Reds, Indians, and Angels. He played for his native Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic in 2013 and 2017.