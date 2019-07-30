Rays sweat out victory over Red Sox

After a 6-5 loss to the Rays on the eve of Wednesday’s trade deadline, the Red Sox are anticipating bullpen upgrades, while wondering when the starters that carried them to the World Series will begin carrying more of the load.

Before the sun set, he lost his fastball, and a lead, and the Red Sox couldn’t make good on their golden chances.

Early Tuesday evening, David Price treated Fenway Park to the version of him they watched last October.

The lefthander struck out eight Rays through the first four innings, every victim retired on a fastball. He hadn’t had that kind of finishing success with his hard stuff all year. He challenged them with heat that touched 95 miles per hour.

Advertisement

But he didn’t make it out of the fifth after blowing a 3-1 lead. The bullpen, which president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is likely to augment before 4 p.m. Wednesday, coughed it up at 4-3 and 5-4.

Andrew Benintendi’s two-run homer gave Boston a 5-4 lead in the fifth, after Price was pulled, but Boston trailed, 6-5, when the bullpen coughed up the lead in the sixth.

Avisail Garcia touched up Colton Brewer with a two-run double to put the visitors ahead.

The Red Sox went 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position, left the bases loaded in the eighth and with runners on the corners in the ninth.

Emilio Pagan jammed red-hot Rafael Devers with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, and picked up his eighth save by retiring Christian Vazquez to end the game, after Benintendi reached on a two-out bloop and Sam Travis singled him to third.

Tampa Bay, who entered the night 8½ games behind the Yankees and a half-game ahead of the Red Sox. It was the first of a three-game set that will see Rick Porcello take the hill Wednesday (7:10 p.m.)

Advertisement

Benintendi, hammering lefties of late, had made it 5-4 in the fifth when he sent the first pitch from Rays reliever Adam Kolarek over the left-field wall in the fifth. Kolarek supplanted starter Charlie Morton, who allowed four earned runs in 4⅔ innings.

Boston’s lefty, Price, was pulled after 4⅓ innings, allowing nine hits, four earned runs, walking two, and striking out nine.

In the fifth, Travis d’Arnaud deposited a flat two-seamer onto Lansdowne Street, and, one batter later, Garcia hit another first-pitch solo homer, taking another batting-practice offering to right.

Price has given up six homers in his last four starts (19⅓ innings). Before that, he went six starts (29⅓ innings) without one against.

Price, who has allowed 13 earned runs in his last three starts (14⅓ innings), has not pitched into the seventh inning since June 2 against the Yankees.

That last fact was of significance to manager Alex Cora, who noted pregame the importance of his starters holding up their end of the bargain. There has been much discussion of the Red Sox adding to their bullpen before Wednesday’s trade deadline passes, and that will help the chase for a wild-card spot. But if Cora doesn’t have to dip into his reserves before the final three innings, everyone’s job will be easier.

“Since we started going six innings, we’ve been pretty good,” Cora said. “And that’s the key. People can talk about the guys in the bullpen and who we have and all that but I think it starts in the first six innings of the game, you don’t have to bring somebody in with one out in the fifth, you don’t have to bring somebody in the sixth, it’s kind of like easier to maneuver and to rest guys when the rotation is giving you what you expect out of them, and they know it.”

Advertisement

The first of the arms in relief, Marcus Walden, allowed an RBI groundout to make it 4-3. The bullpen parade of six allowed three hits and two earned runs over 4⅔ innings.

A brighter spot was Benintendi, who was batting .242 with a .729 OPS and one homer against lefties before the calendar hit July. He is now at .435 with a 1.284 OPS and three homers this month. Kolarek, for his part, was holding lefties to a .183 average and .490 OPS. Benintendi’s homer — his 11th of the season — was the second Kolarek allowed a lefty

Rays manager Kevin Cash stuck with his strategy of pitting lefties against Benintendi, and it eventually paid off. With two on and two out in the seventh, Colin Poche struck him out to end the inning.

The Rays grabbed the lead in the sixth. Josh Taylor, who allowed a single to his only batter, was charged with a run after Garcia scraped the left-field wall with a Brewer curveball. The two-run double gave Tampa a 6-5 edge and gave Taylor (0-1) his first loss.

Advertisement

Before that, the Red Sox had blown one save in the month of July, tied for the fewest in the AL.

The Red Sox put together several good at-bats against a pitcher, Morton, who owned them last Wednesday at Tropicana Field. That afternoon, Morton struck out 11 in seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs with Cy Young stuff.

While Price submitted willingly Tuesday, Morton initially pulled back the ball from Cash when the manager reached the mound and extended his hand. He was seemingly surprised to be asked out so soon.

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports