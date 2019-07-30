Red Sox trade deadline updates: Edwin Diaz deal appears unlikely

The Red Sox appear to be looking to bolster the bullpen. The team left little doubt that it would be a buyer after winning consecutive series against the Rays and Yankees.

The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is 4 p.m. Wednesday. We’ll have updates here from Globe reporters and other media sources of any moves by the Red Sox or reports concerning them.

One reliever the Red Sox might not be buying in on is Edwin Diaz, according to Alex Speier, who writes that a deal remains unlikely, even though the Red Sox are working to find common ground with the Mets.

Advertisement

Some other possibilities, Speier writes, are Will Smith of the Giants, Daniel Hudson of the Blue Jays, and Greg Holland of the Diamondbacks, as well as Shane Greene of the Tigers and Ken Giles of the Blue Jays.

This post will be updated as warranted.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.