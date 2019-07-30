Why Rick Porcello feels he’s back on the right track

That, Rick Porcello believes, has been the challenge of his 2019 season. In 21 starts, he is 9-7 with a 5.55 ERA, his strikeout rate plummeting to 7.1 per nine innings. More alarming, in five starts from June 23 through June 20, he had a 10.57 ERA while allowing six homers and striking out just 13 in 23 innings.

It seems like the most basic thing in baseball: Throwing a baseball in a familiar rhythm. Yet for a big league starting pitcher, it is an undertaking that requires extraordinary calibration, in which a single pebble can get caught in some gears and cause the entire machinery of a pitcher’s delivery to break down completely.

Advertisement

In several of those starts, Porcello’s velocity was down well below career norms, bottoming out on July 20 against the Orioles, when he averaged just 89.7 m.p.h. on his four-seamer, his lowest velocity in the Statcast era.

Yet the 30-year-old said that his arm has felt fantastic when he’s played catch on flat ground. As such, when he’s featured substandard stuff — the product, he believes, of small mechanical misalignments — it has been cause for disagreement with the pitching gods.

“I can’t tell you how frustrating it is,” said Porcello. “But that’s pitching. There’s always maintenance to be had. There’s always adjustments to make. There’s things you have to stay on top of. If it was easy, you’d see a lot of guys being able to do it year after year. It’s not easy.”

Porcello felt that his hands had gotten out of synch with his lower body. With his hands breaking later that usual, his arm had been dragging behind his lower body in his delivery.

“My hands have been kind of getting stuck, and they’re not throwing through my delivery with my legs,” said Porcello. “It’s forcing my arm to be late when my foot lands, and I’m underneath the ball a lot.”

Advertisement

Even a diagnosed problem can be hard to fix — particularly if a player is lost in thought about each movement of his delivery rather than focusing on the execution of the pitch itself. And so, in a bullpen session last week at Tropicana Field, Porcello tried to find a way forward.

Instead of getting lost in a paint-by-numbers approach to his delivery, he concluded his bullpen session by crow-hopping down the mound and winging the ball to the catcher. Instead of being “robotic,” he wanted his delivery to feel powerful and athletic.

Against the Yankees last week, he felt improvement — particularly after surviving his 47-pitch second inning. He allowed just one run in his last four innings, and showed improved life and stuff, with a four-seamer that averaged 91.1 m.p.h. He viewed the outing as a promising building block for his next one against the Rays on Wednesday.

“There were times when I was still getting stuck a little bit, but it was much improved. It was definitely something I felt. I had some results with it. I know I’m on the right track with this,” said Porcello. “Now it’s continuing to hammer down that muscle memory so that when you are in competition, it’s happening naturally. It wasn’t quite where I want to be, but it was definitely an improvement.”

Homegrown bonanza

Over the weekend, during two of the Red Sox-Yankees games, it was possible to turn to any position on the field and see a player whom the Red Sox had either scouted or signed between 2008 and 2015. The significance of seeing eight homegrown position players on the field at once — an infield of Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, and Sam Travis; an outfield of Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Mookie Betts; and Christian Vazquez behind the plate — in a key series against the Yankees in the pennant race wasn’t lost on members of the organization.

Advertisement

“We always take a lot of pride in trying to get homegrown players up to Fenway. To have that amount of good players in the lineup at one time, it’s great,” said vice president of amateur scouting Mike Rikard. “It’s a culmination of a lot of work by a lot of people. I always like to kind of look back on the great stories and the great efforts by the area scouts who made the decisions, whether it was [Puerto Rico area scout] Edgar Perez with Christian Vazquez or [area scout] Danny Watkins with Mookie Betts. Those types of decisions make a huge difference. It’s not always in two or three years. It takes a while. For me, it’s a culmination of a lot of years and a lot of work that helps to put something like that in place.”

Johnson like to start Saturday

Lefthander Brian Johnson, still on a rehab assignment with Triple A Pawtucket, logged one inning while allowing one run on a walk and a single. He struck out a batter and threw half of his 16 pitches for strikes. He’s likely to start a game in New York on Saturday, when the Red Sox play the Yankees in a doubleheader. Cora said that he believes Johnson can contribute four or five innings . . . The Red Sox had yet to sit down with Chris Sale to discuss his struggle against the Yankees on Sunday. Cora said that he was less concerned about the pitcher’s velocity – which mostly sat in the low-90s, but topped out at 96-98 m.p.h. on Sunday – than about the effectiveness of his slider (which Didi Gregorius hit for a homer) and changeup (crushed by Austin Romine for a homer).

Advertisement

“Last year a lot of people were talking about why [he was throwing] 99 miles per hour every pitch, it’s going to cost him in August. Now people are talking about why [he’s] not 97 miles per hour every pitch when he’s getting hit,” said Cora. “It’s one of those that everybody has a different view but I do feel that he can pitch at whatever velocity he wants to. It’s just the secondary pitches.

“Sunday wasn’t great. We expect him to go out in the next one and be great again.”

Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier (left thumb sprain) is likely to be activated for Wednesday’s game . . . The Rays are expected to recall rookie lefthander Brendan McKay (1-1, 3.72 ERA in four starts) to the big leagues to start against the Sox on Thursday . . . The Red Sox recognized 210 recipients of Red Sox Service Scholarships on the field prior to Tuesday’s game. The program awards public high school graduates from the New England states outside of Massachusetts with $1,000 scholarships toward their college educations in recognition of demonstrated community service, academic performance, and financial aid eligibility.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.