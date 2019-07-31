Astros acquire Zack Greinke to add to stacked rotation

Greinke pitched five innings earlier in the day, giving up two runs at Yankee Stadium. He is 10-4 with a 2.90 ERA. Houston now has four starting pitchers with ERAs in the top 15 in the majors. Verlander is fifth (2.73), Greinke is ninth, Cole is 11th (2.94), and Wade Miley is 14th (3.06). Verlander leads the AL in wins (14) and ERA, and Cole tops the majors with 212 strikeouts.

Already boasting a formidable starting rotation that includes Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole , the Houston Astros on Wednesday acquired Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke from Arizona for four minor leaguers. The deal came right before the deadline to complete deals to have players eligible for the postseason.

The Astros also acquired starter Aaron Sanchez and reliever Joe Biagini from Toronto for outfielder Derek Fisher, according to reports, as well as catcher Martin Maldonado from the Cubs for infielder-outfielder Tony Kemp.

Not long after sending Greinke out of town, Arizona acquired righthander Mike Leake from Seattle for minor leaguer infielder Jose Caballero .

Bullpen remake

The Washington Nationals traded for three relievers in an effort to improve their shaky bullpen, getting Daniel Hudson from the Toronto Blue Jays and Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland from the Seattle Mariners.

Washington sent minor league righthander Kyle Johnston to Toronto for Hudson. The Nationals dealt three pitching prospects, lefthanders Taylor Guilbeau, Aaron Fletcher and righthander Elvis Alvarado to Seattle.

Washington’s bullpen has been a weak point on a team with a strong starting rotation led by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin.

The Nationals signed 42-year-old Fernando Rodney in June, and he has been getting work in the eighth inning. Last week, manager Dave Martinez used Rodney in three games in two days against the Colorado Rockies, with Rodney blowing a save and taking the loss in his third outing.

Daniel Hudson (left) could provide needed relief for the Nationals’ bullpen. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Busy day for Giants

San Francisco dealt lefthander Drew Pomeranz and righthander Ray Black to the Brewers for infield prospect Mauricio Dubon. Pomeranz is 2-9 with a 5.68 ERA in 21 appearances with 17 starts, having made four scoreless relief outings most recently. The Giants also traded former closer Mark Melancon to Atlanta for righthanded reliever Daniel Winkler and Class A pitcher Tristan Beck, sent righthanded reliever Sam Dyson to the Twins for three prospects, and obtained second baseman Scooter Gennett from the Reds for a player to be named. Until the Giants recently began winning, there had been speculation for months that ace Madison Bumgarner would be on the trading block, but he is staying put . . . Milwaukee wasn’t done either, trading slumping slugger Jesus Aguilar to the Rays, according to a person familiar with the deal. The Brewers will get righthanded reliever Jake Faria, according to reports. Aguilar, an All-Star last year, hitting 35 home runs with 108 RBIs, is hitting .225 with eight homers and 34 RBIs.

Drew Pomeranz could start or come out of the Milwaukee bullpen. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Roark off to Oakland

The playoff-contending Athletics acquired starter Tanner Roark from the Reds, filling out a rotation that also could have lefthander Sean Manaea back soon. Oakland dealt outfield prospect Jameson Hannah to Cincinnati. The Reds are sending Oakland $2.1 million to offset much of the $3,225,806 remaining in Roark's $10 million salary. Roark is 6-7 in 21 starts with a 4.24 ERA.

Braves get closer

The Atlanta Braves acquired closer Shane Greene from Detroit for two minor leaguers, lefthander Joey Wentz and outfielder Travis Demeritte. Greene went 0-2 with a 1.18 ERA and 22 saves for the Tigers. Luke Jackson had 17 saves for the Braves but owns a 3.96 ERA . . . The Tampa Bay Rays acquired righthanders Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson from the Miami Marlins for righthander Ryne Stanek and minor league outfielder Jesus Sanchez. Richards, who recently lost his spot in the Marlins’ rotation, is 3-12 this year with an ERA of 4.50. Anderson has a 3.92 ERA in 45 games of relief . . . The Phillies acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Pirates for a player to be named later and $250,000 in international signing money . . . The Cubs acquired outfielder Nicholas Castellanos from the Tigers for minor league righties Paul Richan and Alex Lange. Castellanos is tied for the major league lead with 37 doubles and gives Chicago a productive bat against lefthanders.

Yankees’ Voit on IL

The Yankees put slugger Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list with a sports hernia that may require surgery which would take him out of the lineup for about six weeks. Voit was pulled from New York’s 4-2 loss to Arizona on Tuesday night and went for an MRI, which revealed the injury.