Game 109: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Kittredge: Benintendi 0-5, Betts 2-6, Bogaerts 2-5, Martinez 2-5, Bradley Jr. 1-3, Devers 0-2, Leon 0-3, Moreland 0-2, Holt 0-2, Vazquez 0-1.

Rays vs. Porcello: Kiermaier 13-52, Garcia 11-27, Duffy 9-21, Sogard 3-16, Pham 2-14, Choi 5-13, Zunino 3-13, Wendle 5-12, Adames 1-8, Diaz 0-9, Lowe 5-7, Heredia 0-6, Robertson 2-7, Meadows 0-5, Perez 1-3, d’Arnaud 1-3.

Stat of the Day: Rick Porcello is 14-11 with a 3.50 ERA in 30 starts against the Rays.

Notes: Porcello is 6-4 with a 5.06 ERA at Fenway this season. ... Andrew Benintendi has homered in a career-high three consecutive games (9-for-13, three home runs, two doubles) and has recorded eight RBI over that stretch.. ... Rafael Devers leads MLB with 141 hits and trails only Mookie Betts in runs (88). ... Mookie Betts leads the majors with 98 runs scored. ... He has reached base in 45 of his last 48 games (.400 OBP). ... The Rays have outscored the Red Sox, 34-17, in seven games at Fenway Park this season, going 6-1. ... In two starts this year, Kittredge has allowed two earned runs and struck out 10 over five innings.

