Red Sox hoping Darwinzon Hernandez can provide relief

But according to Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski , the talent in his bullpen was a coveted bunch by other organizations across the league.

The Red Sox stood pat as the clock ticked past the 4 p.m. trade deadline Wednesday, believing they have the talent to make a playoff push with the players they have.

“You can’t believe how many phone calls I got about our bullpen arms,” Dombrowski said ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

True or not, the Sox have repeatedly said they are comfortable with this group going forward. And one who has made an impression is rookie lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez.

In 11⅓ innings this season, the 22-year-old Hernandez has a 2.38 ERA and has a whopping 24 strikeouts in that span. That’s 19.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He’s allowed just three earned runs.

Manager Alex Cora has slowly started to use him in higher leverage situations, too. Tuesday against the Rays, for example, Cora used him in the seventh inning of a 6-5 loss. Hernandez responded, striking out two and not allowing a run. Since being recalled from Triple A Pawtucket, he’s allowed just two runs, neither earned. He’s done it mainly using just a fastball and slider.

“Obviously, it all depends on the matchup,” Hernandez said through Sox interpreter Bryan Almonte recently. “I just focus on trying to execute my pitches as much as I can.”

Hernandez throws from a lower arm slot, and short arms the ball, which can be tough for hitters to time.

You can see it here when he gets New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres swinging on strikes here in his July 28 outing. Torres couldn’t quite catch up to his 97-m.p.h. painted on the corner.

Additionally, there’s no shortage of mound presence with the southpaw. He oozes with confidence.

“I go there with confidence in myself,” Hernandez said. “But not trying to be overly confident. But I’m confident in the team as a whole. I’m confident in my catcher. I’m confident in the fielders behind me, the coaching staff. That’s what brings me the most confidence. I know what I can do on this level it’s just a matter of not trying to do things, but knowing that I can do things.”

The Red Sox will march on without having added any bullpen arms. For a team that looked as if it needed another reliever, perhaps Hernandez will prove Dombrowski and Cora right, that they are fine with what they have.

Bradley: Time to execute

Jackie Bradley Jr. said the time he grasped that sports was a business was when he was drafted out of the University of South Carolina in 2011. Bradley was a back-to-back College World Series champion at USC, but he had missed a lot of his junior year because of a wrist injury, which in his mind caused him to fall to the supplemental round of the draft.

He used that as a correlation to the trade deadline, something he’s grown to accept as a part of the business. But when it came to the Sox not adding a piece before Wednesday’s deadline, Bradley said that was above his pay grade.

“We have to go out there and execute and play our game,” Bradley said.

When asked if the lack of movement was a disappointment, Bradley noted only time will tell.

“We’ll only know at the end of the year.”

Counting on Sale

Chris Sale isn’t one to mince his words when it comes to his struggles this season. He had two good starts against bad teams recently before laying a dud in his start Sunday night against the Yankees.

“As I sit in front of you today, it’s kind of the same as a few other starts,” Sale said after he allowed six earned runs against New York in a 9-6 loss. “Without me [on the mound], we have a pretty good chance to win this game.”

They need the Sale of old. It’s August, and Sale has a 4.26 ERA while allowing 20 homers. The most he’s allowed in a season is 27.

“Sure, we’re all concerned,” Dombrowski said. “But the most important part is when you have a good starting pitcher, is that they’re healthy, and he is. Now we need to fix his mechanics to get through that. He’s had a way of not being consistent this year, falling in and out of his mechanics.”

Dombrowski remains hopeful they can get Sale back to his old self, using a former Red Sox reliever as an example of why no one should just give up on talent.

“It’s easier to say to switch people,” Dombrowksi said. “But sometimes you need to fix the people you have. I remember last year around this time period, everybody wanted to run Joe Kelly out of town. He did not pitch well over an extended period. But he’s very talented. When we got to the postseason, he was dominant. Outstanding.”

Kelly had an 8.35 ERA in the months of June and July. He sported a 1.42 ERA in August, but in September he was bad again with an 8.31 ERA. In 11⅓ innings during the postseason, though, Kelly allowed just one earned run and two runs total. He struck out 13.

Dombrowksi and the Sox hope this is the case for Sale.

“You need to work on those types of things as an organization,” Dombrowski said. “I think we’ve had more of that with our pitching this year [struggles] than we have in the past since I’ve been here.”

Sale’s next start is Saturday at Yankee Stadium

RBI welcomed to Fenway

Players from the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program in Boston threw out the first pitch at Fenway on Tuesday night. David Price accompanied the organization to the mound as two players were given the honors.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.