Red Sox do nothing at trade deadline

“I’m not disappointed . . . It’s a group that we trust,” said manager Alex Cora. “We’ve got guys in that clubhouse, they’re capable of doing it . . . At the end of the day, we decided we were going to stay put.”

In doing so, the team decided to gamble that its current inventory of players is good enough to push its way into the playoff picture and deeper into October (if it gets there), while declining to make gambles with any of the prospect inventory.

Amid expectations that the Red Sox would add to their bullpen mix, the team instead remained quiet as Wednesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline came and went.

The inactivity came as a surprise, given the performance of the pitching staff. Through two-thirds of the season entering Wednesday, the Red Sox have allowed 5.12 runs per game, a mark that ranked 21st in the majors and last among the 17 teams with records of .500 or better. The team’s 4.67 ERA likewise was last among contenders and 20th in the big leagues.

The starting rotation has produced a disappointing 4.77 ERA (18th in the big leagues), but with roughly $90 million already invested in the group and the team having moved to address its black hole in the fifth spot by adding Andrew Cashner just after the All-Star break, the team felt that the fate of its starters rested not on another deal but instead on improved performance from mainstays Chris Sale, David Price, and Rick Porcello.

The bullpen was another matter. The Sox entered Wednesday with a 4.53 ERA, likewise 18th in the big leagues. But unlike the rotation, the team didn’t feature players with track records to offer confidence of internal improvement. Cora seemed slightly exasperated on Tuesday night, after watching Josh Taylor and Colten Brewer inherit a just-taken 5-4 lead against the Rays and give it up with two outs on a walk, a left-on-left single, and a two-run double that yielded a 6-5 loss.

“That can’t happen,” Cora said. “For us to take it to the next level, we’ve got to put guys away. That was a big shutdown inning for us . . . With two outs, it’s tough.”

It was the 19th blown save of the year for the Red Sox. Every struggle came with a sense of a flawed offseason approach to constructing the bullpen, given that the team watched Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly leave via free agency but added only Brewer, thus entering the year without a pitcher with an established track record as a closer.

Even so, the Sox took issue with the characterization of the bullpen as the team’s weak link for a couple of reasons. First, they felt they possessed a core of relievers from which a structure could form. Brandon Workman has been fantastic all year, Matt Barnes (when not overworked to the point of cratering performance) has been dominant outside of June, Darwinzon Hernandez looks like he has an electric arm, and while it remains to be seen if Nathan Eovaldi can emerge in a late-innings role, his potential remains considerable.

Second, the struggles of the bullpen have been magnified by the inconsistent innings load offered by the rotation. The Red Sox hoped that the acquisition of Cashner — and improvement of holdover rotation members — might help the relief corps.

Even so, in the age of bullpen dominance — particularly in October — those building blocks did not a full group make. With even less leash for starters in the playoffs than the regular season, the possibility of adding a bullpen arm represented a potential insurance policy both for a relief group that has been worked hard and in case the rotation struggles to provide consistent innings moving forward. But ultimately, the Sox elected not to make such an investment.

“This is a very talented group,” said Cora. “At the end, it really doesn’t matter. We’ve got to play better.”

There were other relievers who moved to contenders on Wednesday. The Nationals, whose MLB-worst bullpen has been a season-long drag, acquired Daniel Hudson from the Blue Jays, and Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland from the Mariners. The Braves landed Shane Greene (a dominant closer who won’t be eligible for free agency until after 2020) from the Tigers. The Brewers acquired relievers Drew Pomeranz and Ray Black from the Giants.

While the Red Sox did not make any additions, their foremost competitors for the wild-card spots did. The A’s, who are two games in front of the Sox and a half-game in front of the Rays for the second wild card, added starter Tanner Roark (6-7, 4.24 ERA, 8.8 strikeouts per nine) from the Reds. The Rays, who are 1½ games in front of the Sox, added first baseman Jesus Aguilar (struggling to a .225/.320/.374 line with eight homers) from the Brewers as a righthanded hitter with thump. Cleveland, which is in possession of the top wild-card spot, four games in front of the Red Sox and two ahead of the A’s, likewise bolstered its offense with the additions of Franmil Reyes and Yasiel Puig, along with pitcher Logan Allen, on Tuesday night, though at the cost of standout starter Trevor Bauer.

Meanwhile, the AL West-leading Astros delivered a head-turning succession of trades, acquiring starter Zack Greinke from the Diamondbacks and pitchers Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini from the Blue Jays.

Plenty of former Red Sox players moved before the deadline. On Tuesday night, Allen, a former Sox pitching prospect (traded from Boston to San Diego in the Kimbrel deal) went from the Padres to Cleveland in the three-way Bauer trade. Pomeranz went from the Giants to the Brewers, with San Francisco landing former Red Sox prospect Mauricio Dubon (part of the Tyler Thornburg deal) in return. The Mariners traded lefthander Elias (dealt from Boston to Seattle in April 2018 for a player to be named) to the Nationals. Righthander Hunter Strickland, a 2007 Red Sox draftee who was dealt for Adam LaRoche in July 2009, also went from Seattle to Washington.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.