Rick Porcello, Red Sox can’t get it done in loss to Rays

“If we’re going to make it,” Dombrowski said, “it’s going to be with the guys in the clubhouse.”

Dombrowski said Wednesday that the Sox’ decision not to acquire any additional players ahead of the 4 p.m. trade deadline had something to do with teams’ asking prices. Another factor was that the Sox entered the game 9½ games out of first place in the American League East. Giving up a premium player or prospect for a team battling for a wild-card spot could be risky. Still, with all those factors in play, ultimately the Sox felt this team as presently constructed is talented enough.

After Wednesday night’s 8-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, making it with this group continues to feel like an arduous task.

It started in the first inning when Rick Porcello allowed an RBI single to Travis d’Arnaud. In the second, it got worse for Porcello. Kevin Kiermaier homered to right-center, and later in the inning Austin Meadows put the Rays up, 5-0, with a shot to right. Porcello has allowed five-plus runs nine times this season, tying him for the most in the majors.

The Sox looked as if they might claw their way back into this one. Rafael Devers’s sac fly in the third inning scored a run. And in the fourth J.D. Martinez took an 0-2 changeup from Rays’ Ryan Yarbrough to right-center field for a homer.

Porcello, meanwhile, had seemed to settle in, working three straight scoreless frames. In the fifth the Red Sox appeared as if they had another chance to strike. Michael Chavis reached base on a single, then went first-to-third on a pass ball with the top of the Sox’ order up. However Mookie Betts struck out looking on a two-seamer and Devers grounded out to shortstop to end the frame.

In the sixth, Porcello was still cruising after striking out Matt Duffy and Eric Sogard. But, for much of the season, Red Sox pitchers have had issues finishing innings or hitters off, and Willy Adames crushed a solo shot off Porcello that stretched the Rays’ lead to 6-2.

Porcello’s evening was done after 5⅔ innings in which he allowed three homers. The Rays tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth. The Red Sox battled back in the bottom of that frame, however, on a Chavis homer and Devers single to center that scored Betts from second. Martinez then blooped a single to center which trimmed the Rays’ lead to 8-5.

The loss dropped the Red Sox 2½ games behind Tampa Bay, which finished the game tied with Oakland for the second wild card.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.