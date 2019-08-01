David Ortiz’s annual golf tournament relocates to Florida for 2019

Retired Red Sox star David Ortiz, who is recovering from a gunshot wound, is going ahead with plans to host his annual charity golf tournament in November.

But the event, held in the Dominican Republic for 11 years, has been moved to Miami in the wake of the June 9 shooting in Santo Domingo.

The David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic is now set for Nov. 21-24 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Key Biscayne, which is close to Ortiz’s home. The tournament will be held at Crandon Golf, a nearby public course.