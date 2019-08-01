David Ortiz’s annual golf tournament relocates to Florida for 2019
Retired Red Sox star David Ortiz, who is recovering from a gunshot wound, is going ahead with plans to host his annual charity golf tournament in November.
But the event, held in the Dominican Republic for 11 years, has been moved to Miami in the wake of the June 9 shooting in Santo Domingo.
The David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic is now set for Nov. 21-24 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Key Biscayne, which is close to Ortiz’s home. The tournament will be held at Crandon Golf, a nearby public course.
“This temporary location will give David the best possible chance of joining us while still concentrating on the road to full recovery,” the David Ortiz’s Children’s Fund said in a release.
In previous years, the event drew many of Ortiz’s former teammates along with several baseball Hall of Famers, retired NBA stars, and entertainers.
Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back while sitting at a bar with a friend and underwent six hours of surgery before being transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for further care that included at least two additional surgical procedures.
Ortiz was released on July 26. Authorities in the Dominican Republic have claimed Ortiz was a victim of mistaken identity and, at last count, have arrested 14 suspects.
