Game 110: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. McKay: No history

Rays vs. Cashner: Duffy 4-19, Zunino 2-14, Pham 3-11, Wendle 3-8, Heredia 2-8, Kiermaier 2-8, Adames 1-7, Choi 0-7, Sogard 1-6, Meadows 2-3, Lowe 0-2, Bonifacio 1-1

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox are 1-7 against the Rays at Fenway Park this season.

Notes: Since July 19, J.D. Martinez’s OPS has increased from .866 to .908 ... McKay, 23, made his MLB debut on June 29 against the Rangers. He pitched six shutout innings and allowed one hit to get the win, but hasn’t made it past the fifth inning in his followin three starts ... Cashner is 2-1 with a 4.03 ERA in five career starts against the Rays ... Rafael Devers extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Wednesday. It’s the third-longest in the majors and the second-longest in the AL ... The Red Sox begin a four-game series against the Yankees in New York on Friday.

Song of the Day: “Something’s Missing” by John Mayer

