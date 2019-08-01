Last week is distant memory as Tampa completes sweep at Fenway

Andrew Cashner wasn’t that stopper. Those behind him were less qualified. And after this weekend’s series in New York, this season could be circling the drain.

The Red Sox needed a stopper, after showers of bad pitching washed away all the fun from last week’s pounding of the Yankees.

Andrew Cashner trailed two outs into the game and issued five walks on a night the Red Sox needed far better from their pitching staff.

The Red Sox got 17 outs and 110 pitches from their recently acquired righthander, Cashner, but it wasn’t nearly enough in a 9-4 loss to the Rays.

“It is concerning,” manager Alex Cora said. “We’ve been trying to get better. It sounds like I’ve been saying the same thing for more than 100 days: We trust this group, we trust the guys, but we have to execute.”

Advertisement

“It was a rough one. Started like a great homestand, and it didn’t finish that way.”

Boston has lost four in a row and is 3½ games behind Tampa for the second wild card. If they don’t correct course in the Bronx — a four-game set begins Friday — the Sox’ playoff hopes could be critically wounded.

“If we’re going to be involved in whatever talk for the playoffs,” Cora said, “it better start tomorrow.”

Xander Bogaerts (4 for 4, 3 RBIs) crushed a pair of homers on Thursday, Mookie Betts hit another, and Andrew Benintendi went 3 for 4 with three doubles. But the wild ineffectiveness of Cashner and the bullpen put them in too big a hole.

The Rays (63-48) became the first team since the 1966 Orioles to win eight times at Fenway in one year (8-1; they are also 1-5 against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field). They are the second Tampa Bay team to sweep a series of three-plus games in Boston, the other time coming in 2010.

“We’ve got to be better at home,” Cora said. “We’ve got to be better against the division, we’ve got to be better against everybody.”

Advertisement

The Red Sox (59-51), who lost four in a row for the first time since May 28-June 1, are 27-27 at Fenway, not including the “home” games in London.

“Fenway’s supposed to be for us,” Mitch Moreland lamented.

Though they were 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position, and left seven on base Thursday, they have scored 20 runs in their last four losses.

In other words, pitching has been the primary issue.

Cashner (10-6) walked five batters, tying his season high, and allowed a season-high seven runs. He struck out one batter.

“I can’t tell you the last time I walked five guys,” said Cashner, who did so May 31. It was just the second time in his last 17 starts, dating to April 18, that he walked more than two. He is normally under control. He was not Thursday.

In the bottom of the first, Bogaerts knocked his career-high 24th homer off starter Brendan McKay. That erased a 1-0 Tampa lead, which came on Austin Meadows’s RBI topper up the first base line.

Bogaerts, on a seven-game hitting streak, hit a pair of dingers last Thursday against the Yankees. Those were his only two in his previous 14 games.

But Cashner gave it back in a three-run second. He loaded the bags with two walks and a single, then walked in a run. Another scored on a passed ball, when Cashner crossed up catcher Sandy Leon with a slider when he seemed to be expecting a fastball. Tommy Pham doubled in another off the center field wall, Benintendi making a strong throw to cut down a plodding Ji-Man Choi at the plate.

Advertisement

In the fifth inning, Bogaerts tagged McKay (5⅓ innings, seven hits, three earned runs, seven strikeouts) again, lacing a 94-mile-per-hour fastball off a light tower in left. That made it 4-3.

“You’ve got to go out there and shut them down. I just didn’t do it,” said Cashner, who put two on in the sixth, and allowed a run when Bogaerts and Michael Chavis couldn’t turn a double play. “It’s tough. I tried to give us a chance to win. I didn’t do that.”

With two down in the inning, Darwinzon Hernandez relieved Cashner and threw a run-scoring wild pitch to make it 6-3, walked a batter with another wild pitch, and Choi knocked in the seventh Rays run by slicing a double between Moreland and the first base bag.

In the seventh, Mookie Betts made it 7-4 with an opposite-field homer, his 19th, putting it just past the right-field foul pole. Bogaerts poked his 37th double of the year down the right-field line, but J.D. Martinez (three strikeouts) whiffed to end the inning.

The bullpen continued to keep it out of reach. Light-hitting Tampa catcher Mike Zunino homered in the eighth off Colton Brewer. Meadows went deep in the ninth off Heath Hembree, who left the mound shaking his pitching arm.

Advertisement

Last week’s success against the Yankees, Benintendi said, showed “a little glimpse” of the club’s prowess.

If the Red Sox don’t show more than that this weekend, the picture of this season might soon become crystal clear.

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports