Time is running out on the Red Sox, and they know it

Yet increasingly, the more significant matter is not whether the Red Sox know where they are but instead if this is who they are. Are the 2019 Red Sox destined to be remembered as a team with extraordinary talent that, one year after emerging as one of the most unstoppable steamrollers in modern baseball history, instead sputtered its way through a year of constant reversals?

The statement has become a daily staple of Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s media sessions, a refrain with an implied sense of urgency. The season affords no more time for the Red Sox to struggle if they want to mount a push for the postseason; Cora’s ritualistic claim of locational awareness is meant to acknowledge that fact.

This week confronted the Red Sox with a stinging slap of reality. Any self-assurance suggesting the inevitability of a run toward October gave way quickly with a four-game losing streak punctuated on Thursday night by a 9-4 loss to Tampa Bay, the finale of a three-game sweep at the hands of a Rays team that currently has possession of the postseason berth that the Red Sox are trying to grab.

The Red Sox followed one of their best weeks of 2019 (the 5-1 stretch against the Rays and Yankees) with one of their worst (four straight losses against the same two teams). The net effect of such back-to-back stretches was telling: A 5-5 mark that represented a failure to move the needle.

“I think it might be probably the most disappointing losses of the season so far,” said Xander Bogaerts, despondent even after he’d hit two homers. “It’s a crucial time and a time when we need a win.

“We’re not in April or May. You can lose a couple and [say], ‘Aw, we’re going to go on a nice run later on.’ Later on is almost there.”

“Losing three games against these guys and one against the Yankees, teams that we’re chasing, that’s why it hurts that much more.”

It is hard to believe that less than a week ago, the Red Sox were emboldened. A third straight decisive victory against the Yankees — the team’s fifth win in six days against its most formidable competition in the AL East — created the impression that finally, the 2019 Red Sox were ready to take flight.

“We proved to the world that we have a chance to be the best team in baseball,” said pitching coach Dana LeVangie. “We showed everyone.”

Five days, four losses, and one inactive trade deadline later, the Red Sox showed something else. Through 110 games, they are a team that has proven incapable of a steady, upward trajectory, too often getting in their own way, too often incapable of taking advantage of the tantalizing opportunities in front of them.

Thursday’s loss amplified those impressions, a pile of ugly. Starter Andrew Cashner and catcher Sandy Leon got into a fender bender on a swinging bunt that produced the first Rays run of the game. Cashner crossed up Leon on a slider for a passed ball.

Leon later looked like an overwhelmed hockey goalie trying to keep the comets out of the hand of Darwinzon Hernandez in front of him. Rafael Devers lost a catchable foul popup in the twilight sky and let it drop on the railing of the Rays dugout. Michael Chavis couldn’t turn a difficult but not impossible double play that could have ended the sixth inning; Tampa Bay went on to plate three runs and turn a 4-3 advantage into a 7-3 romp.

“We didn’t execute,” lamented Cora. “We’ll talk to them. We’ll address it because that can’t happen. We’ve got to be better . . . The effort has to be there every day. You’re going to go through slumps, through struggles, but there’s a few things you can control and it’s the effort. There are a few things that, effort-wise, it didn’t look good.”

Very little that the Sox have done this year against the Rays in Fenway has looked good. Amazingly, Tampa Bay won for the eighth time in nine games while visiting Boston this year — a shocking imbalance that has done a great deal to put the two teams in their respective positions, with Tampa Bay becoming the first visitors since the 1966 Orioles (8-1) to win eight games at Fenway in a season.

The start was promising for the Red Sox as Xander Bogaerts (right) celebrated his 2-run homer in the first inning, but it was all downhill from there. (BARRY CHIN/GLOBE STAFF)

The Sox continued their offensive struggles in pivotal situations, going 1 for 11 with five strikeouts with runners in scoring position. In the nine games at Fenway against the Rays this year, Sox batters hit .148 with 35 strikeouts in 93 plate appearances (a 37.6 percent strikeout rate).

But foremost, the Red Sox pitching continued to get pounded — a recurring theme not just against Tampa Bay but the league. The staff has allowed 32 runs during the four-game losing streak, desperate but unable to find someone to stop the mounting embarrassment of ugly losses. A payroll of more than $240 million and a league-best offense is being wasted by a pitching staff that has allowed a shocking 570 runs (5.2 per game) — 138 more than the Rays (3.9).

“It is concerning,” Cora said of the team’s pitching. “I’ve been talking about this the whole time. We need to get better and it sounds like I’ve said the same thing for 100 days. We trust the group, we trust these guys, but we have to execute. We can talk about adjustments, attacking guys, but at the end we have to go out and do it . . . It started as a great homestand and it didn’t finish that way. We’ve got a big challenge coming up this weekend and if we’re going to be involved in whatever talk for the playoffs, it better start [Friday].”

They will try to look forward, Mitch Moreland said, instead of back at what just transpired. But the missed opportunity in the rearview mirror might be nausea-inducing.

A stretch against the Yankees and Rays that had seemed less than a week ago like a building opportunity now feels more like a last chance as a 14-game stretch between the Sox and the two AL East teams they’re chasing nears its conclusion. As the Red Sox head to Yankee Stadium for a four-game weekend set, they are clinging to the vestiges of contention, their fingers slipping on a frayed rope.

But, of course, the Red Sox don’t need any of that said. After all, they know where they are.

Rays designated hitter Jesus Aguilar (left) scores on a bases loaded walk by Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi during the second inning. (BARRY CHIN/GLOBE STAFF)

