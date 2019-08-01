Alex Cora plans rare team meeting prior to Yankees series

“I think it’s important not because of what people think,” he said before Thursday’s game against the Rays. “It’s just, what’s coming now.

So it is of some significance that Cora was planning one for Friday in the Bronx, before the Red Sox open a four-game weekend set with the Yankees.

In his tenure as Red Sox manager, Alex Cora hasn’t had too many formal team meetings. They are, in his words, “not common at all.”

“It’s August 1st, August 2nd, whenever we talk. It’s the reality of where we’re at. They know, but it’s just a reminder. We do that most of the time, probably in a different setting.”

One theme of the meeting, no doubt: Time is growing short. Entering Thursday, the Red Sox had 53 games and less than two months to earn a playoff spot. They were 10 games back of the AL-best Yankees and 2½ behind both the Rays and Oakland — winners on Thursday before Boston’s game began — for the second wild card.

Cora wasn’t yet sure how he planned to get his message across.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I’ll make it up tonight on the way to New York.”

He had one meeting all of last year during the regular season, and it came after a 5-4 win over the Royals on May 2. Mookie Betts won that game with three homers, and the club was 22-8 with the best record in baseball. Cora congratulated them for playing well, but told them more was needed to accomplish their ultimate goal.

“We meet on a daily basis to go over pitchers,” he said Thursday. “I use that sometimes to send a message, ‘We need to do this better,’ or, ‘We’re doing this great, keep going.’ But not too often.”

Has he held any previous formal talks this year?

“I don’t know,” he said, smiling. “I can’t remember. I’ve got a bad memory.”

Bullpen is what it is

Now that the trade deadline is past, the bullpen can seemingly settle in. There is no high-leverage arm joining the club. Roles, if they are not already so, can be solidified.

Will that help a group struggling for consistency? That’s to be determined.

“We’ve had some ups and downs this year. As a whole we haven’t thrown exactly how we would have liked to,” Matt Barnes said. “But we’ve got two months left. We’ve got guys on this team that are incredibly talented, that have been there and done that for a long time. I think we’ll be OK.”

Among the top options: Brandon Workman has been the primary save option. Barnes, pitching well of late, can go four outs if needed. Nathan Eovaldi, who missed three months with an elbow injury, said he’s feeling good again.

“I think everybody trusts in the group,” Eovaldi said. “Them not making any moves shows their trust in us.”

Though righthander Heath Hembree’s command has been “off for the last two weeks,” Cora said, he sounded confident in Workman, Barnes and Eovaldi, highlighted a strong run by rookie lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez (zero earned runs in seven appearances since his July 16 recall), and noted Josh Taylor threw a clean inning Thursday. Marcus Walden did, too.

If they’re not looking over their shoulder, wondering about the unknown, “great,” Cora said. “We believe in our group. We have our goals. Our goal hasn’t changed. It’s to win the World Series.

“There are different ways to get to the World Series. Last year we took one route and this year we’re taking another.”

Kennedy still believes

In an interview with WEEI on Thursday, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy denied ownership put the brakes on any moves at Wednesday’s trade deadline.

“There were some discussions that involved Major League players and really rattling cages and shifting things around,” Kennedy said. “I’m glad those didn’t happen, because I believe in the guys we have right now.”

He expressed displeasure with a starting rotation that will pull in nearly $90 million this season — “It’s frustrating,” he said. “We made a major investment” — and said that the group’s public accountability only goes so far.

“I know it’s annoying for fans and us in the front office to hear guys say, ‘I stunk tonight,’ but that’s all you can do,” he said. “The improvement from the 2019 Red Sox has to come from within. It’s got to come from that clubhouse. Our players know it. They’ve been frustrated, because the expectations are high here.

“It feels like a letdown season, which it has been.”

Taking his pick

Cora said he hasn’t decided on the order of starters for Saturday’s doubleheader. Chris Sale is scheduled to take one crack at the Yankees, and a returning Brian Johnson is set for the other. Johnson, who last pitched June 22 against Toronto, was placed on the injured list for a non-baseball related medical matter. (It was an intestinal issue, according to a Globe source.) He has made two starts and seven appearances this year (1-1, 6.43 in 14 innings) . . . Christian Vazquez wasn’t in the starting lineup after taking a foul tip off his right leg on Wednesday, but Cora said the catcher needed a mental break, too. “I do believe he’s chasing pitches,” Cora said. “Sometimes you feel you can hit everything and start chasing hits . . . I think a day away from it is going to benefit him” . . . J.D. Martinez, whose left foot absorbed a foul ball Wednesday, was “doing OK,” Cora said, though like Vazquez, he was “banged up” . . . With lefthander Brendan McKay on the mound for Tampa Bay, Jackie Bradley Jr. opened the night on the bench. Andrew Benintendi moved to center, with Sam Travis starting in left.

