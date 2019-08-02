First-inning slam too much for Red Sox offense in fifth straight loss

But no meeting was held when the team arrived at Yankee Stadium. Cora said his words were somehow misinterpreted and that the team meets in some form before every game regardless of the situation.

NEW YORK — Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that he planned to have a meeting with his struggling team before the start of a pivotal four-game series against the Yankees on Friday.

Cora was asked before the game if he changed his mind about the meeting or was joking.

“All of the above,” he said before laughing. But there’s nothing funny about the turn this season has taken.

The Yankees beat the Sox, 4-2, before a sellout crowd of 46,932.

That’s now five consecutive losses for the Sox, their longest skid since dropping eight in a row from July 12-23, 2015. They now trail the Yankees by 11½ games, the largest deficit of the season and largest since they finished that ’15 season 15 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

The wild race is getting away from the Sox, too. They trail Tampa Bay by four games for the second wild card.

The teams play a day/night doubleheader on Saturday. The Sox are 1-5 at Yankee Stadium this season and have been outscored, 31-17. This could get even worse in a hurry.

Eduardo Rodriguez (13-5) took his first loss since June 9, giving up four runs in the first inning. He pitched into the seventh, but the Sox had only three hits against James Paxton (6-6) and three relievers in a game that lasted an uncharacteristically quick two hours and 41 minutes.

The Sox had only one hit over the final five innings, their last seven hitters going in order.

All the scoring Friday happened in the first inning.

Xander Bogaerts drew a walk with two outs in the top of the inning. J.D. Martinez then pulled a low cutter into the seats in left field for his 24th home run.

Rodriguez gave the lead back immediately.

D.J. LeMahieu singled to left field before Aaron Judge and Edwin Encarnacion drew consecutive walks on 11 pitches to load the bases.

Aaron Hicks fouled out to first base, but Gleyber Torres stayed on an inside fastball and pulled it into the seats in left field for his 21st home run.

Rodriguez put the leadoff hitter on base in the second, third and fourth innings, but did not allow a run.

Rodriguez had retired nine of 10 when Torres drew a walk in the sixth inning. Gio Urshela followed with a hot shot behind the bag at third. Rafael Devers made the play and fired to first base on one hop to get the out.

Rodriguez then retired Cameron Maybin on a ball back to the mound to leave Torres stranded at second.

Rodriguez was at 105 pitches after the sixth inning, but stayed in for the seventh and got two outs before LeMahieu doubled to right field over a leaping Mookie Betts.

With Rodriguez at 113 pitches, Sox manager Alex Cora went to Marcus Walden to face Aaron Judge.

Walden did his job, striking out Judge on four pitches to end the inning.

Rodriguez allowed five hits and walked six, his most since last Sept. 20 at Yankee Stadium. But he stuck out eight and the Yankees were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position against him outside of Torres’ home run.

As Rodriguez kept the Sox in the game, the hitters were not able to take advantage of it against Paxton.

The lefthander, who allowed seven runs at Fenway Park in his previous start on July 26, retired eight in a row after Martinez’s home run.

That run ended when Martinez drew a walk in the fourth inning and Andrew Benintendi singled to right field.

But Sam Travis popped to left field and Michael Chavis grounded to second. Paxton did not allow another hit. He allowed the two runs on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.