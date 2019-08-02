scorecardresearch
YANKEES AT RED SOX | 7:05 P.M. (NESN)

Game 111: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,August 2, 2019, an hour ago
Eduardo Rodriguez last pitched on July 27 against the Yankees and picked up his fifth consecutive win.
Here are the lineups:

RED SOX (59-51)YANKEES (68-39)
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (13-4, 4.13)Pitching: LHP James Paxton (5-6, 4.72)

Game time: 7:05 p.m.

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Paxton: Betts 6-18, Bogaerts 4-14, Martinez 6-13, Bradley Jr. 5-12, Moreland 2-9, Devers 3-7, Holt 3-7, Leon 1-7, Benintendi 0-5, Vazquez 0-4, Chavis 0-2, Travis 0-2

Yankees vs. Rodriguez:

Stat of the Day: Rodriguez is going for his sixth consecutive win. The Red Sox record in the live ball era is Ellis Kinder, who had 13 consecutive wins in 1949.

Notes: Paxton yielded seven earned runs over four innings against the Red Sox on July 26 at Fenway Park in a 10-5 Red Sox win ... The stats throughout Rodriguez’s win streak: 31 innings, seven earned runs, 2.03 ERA, 21 hits, 13 walks, 29 strikeouts ... Paxton is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA in six career starts against the Red Sox. Since July 21, Andrew Benintendi has raised his batting average from .261 to .286 ... The Red Sox are 4-7 against the Yankees this season and 1-4 at Yankee Stadium.

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.