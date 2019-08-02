Game 111: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Paxton: Betts 6-18, Bogaerts 4-14, Martinez 6-13, Bradley Jr. 5-12, Moreland 2-9, Devers 3-7, Holt 3-7, Leon 1-7, Benintendi 0-5, Vazquez 0-4, Chavis 0-2, Travis 0-2

Stat of the Day: Rodriguez is going for his sixth consecutive win. The Red Sox record in the live ball era is Ellis Kinder, who had 13 consecutive wins in 1949.

Notes: Paxton yielded seven earned runs over four innings against the Red Sox on July 26 at Fenway Park in a 10-5 Red Sox win ... The stats throughout Rodriguez’s win streak: 31 innings, seven earned runs, 2.03 ERA, 21 hits, 13 walks, 29 strikeouts ... Paxton is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA in six career starts against the Red Sox. Since July 21, Andrew Benintendi has raised his batting average from .261 to .286 ... The Red Sox are 4-7 against the Yankees this season and 1-4 at Yankee Stadium.

