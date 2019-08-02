Heath Hembree heading to injured list

A Red Sox team that did not add to its bullpen mix prior to the July 31 trade deadline is instead about to lose an arm as the team heads to New York for a four-game weekend series against the first-place Yankees.

According to a major league source, righthander Heath Hembree is going on the injured list with an elbow injury, with an initial diagnosis of a strain. It is Hembree’s second injured list stint of the season, as he was also out from June 14 through July 4 with a right elbow extensor strain.

Hembree had been one of the most effective Red Sox relievers through the first two and a half months of the season, recording a 2.51 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings through 31 appearances. But since coming off the injured list following an injured list stint of roughly three weeks with an elbow strain, Hembree has struggled, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) while allowing six walks and three homers in nine innings.