Heath Hembree heading to injured list
A Red Sox team that did not add to its bullpen mix prior to the July 31 trade deadline is instead about to lose an arm as the team heads to New York for a four-game weekend series against the first-place Yankees.
According to a major league source, righthander Heath Hembree is going on the injured list with an elbow injury, with an initial diagnosis of a strain. It is Hembree’s second injured list stint of the season, as he was also out from June 14 through July 4 with a right elbow extensor strain.
Hembree had been one of the most effective Red Sox relievers through the first two and a half months of the season, recording a 2.51 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings through 31 appearances. But since coming off the injured list following an injured list stint of roughly three weeks with an elbow strain, Hembree has struggled, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) while allowing six walks and three homers in nine innings.
Advertisement
In his return, Hembree had shown diminished velocity. His four-seamer, which averaged 94.0 mph through June, had been at 92.7 mph since his return from the injured list, and his results suffered — most recently when he allowed three runs while appearing over the last two games against the Rays.
While a corresponding roster move is not yet known, both manager Alex Cora and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski had noted that Ryan Brasier — optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket last month — has been showing improved command and sharpness of his pitches in the minors, where he’s allowed one run in five innings while striking out six and walking none.
Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @alexspeier.