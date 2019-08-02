Here’s what it might have taken for Red Sox to make a deal

“I do think the Red Sox had the ammunition to make some of these deals,” said Baseball America executive editor J.J. Cooper.

When looking at the deals that did occur, it’s not hard to imagine the Red Sox having made some kind of upgrade to its reliever group. For all of the depictions of the depleted Red Sox farm system, the team certainly could have made some additions.

Could the Red Sox have made a deal for a reliever before the deadline? Of course. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made clear that the team’s decision not to beef up its bullpen was based on a determination that the acquisition cost did not justify the return.

Advertisement

In order to assess the team’s decision to pass on the bullpen market, it makes sense to examine the trades that did occur — and approximate prospect equivalents in the Red Sox system. It’s possible to paint a general picture of the cost of the midyear reliever market to give a sense of the going price of bullpen help — and what the Red Sox decided not to pay.

Here, then, is a look at eight deadline deals involving relievers and what such a deal might have looked like for the Red Sox to land the arms that ended up going to other contenders.

RELIEVER: Braves acquire Shane Greene from Tigers

PROSPECTS: LHP Joey Wentz (21 years old, AA: 5-8, 4.72), OF Travis Demeritte (24, AAA: .286/.387/.558)

Greene was having a dominant, All-Star season for Detroit, and came not just with team control for the rest of 2019 but also 2020. The profiles of players added by Detroit don’t have obvious equivalents in the Sox system.

Demeritte is a big league-ready outfielder, though he projects as more of a fourth outfielder than starter. The Sox don’t have such a big league-ready outfielder, so it’s possible that the team would have had to offer a higher-upside prospect who wasn’t as close to the big leagues — picture, say, Jarren Duran, or perhaps a package of Double A outfielder Marcus Wilson and Lowell outfielder Nick Decker, both of whom have higher upside than Demeritte.

Advertisement

Wentz likewise lacks a clear equivalent in the Sox system: A lefthander in the upper levels with the ceiling of a back-of-the-rotation starter. In recent years, the Sox dealt players who now fit exactly that bill — whether righthander Shaun Anderson to the Giants in the Eduardo Nunez deal or lefty Logan Allen to the Padres for Craig Kimbrel. Pawtucket righthander Mike Shawaryn is probably a reliever and so has less trade value than Wentz.

RELIEVER: Braves acquire Chris Martin from Rangers

PROSPECT: LHP Kolby Allard (21, AAA: 7-5, 4.17, 8.0 K/9)

Again, the Red Sox lack someone like Allard: A big league-ready starter with back-of-the-rotation potential. The Braves have boatloads of such pitchers in their system. In full-season levels, the Sox have three pitchers who have shown clear starter stuff: Double A righty Bryan Mata, High A righty Thad Ward, and rehabbing lefty Jay Groome.

Groome has an enormous ceiling, but his value has been savaged by the fact that he’s still rehabbing from Tommy John. The Sox woudn’t want to sell low on him. Nor would the team want to part with a potential mid-rotation pitcher like Mata in exchange for a middle reliever like Martin, even one having an excellent year. Ward, meanwhile, might have a higher ceiling than Allard, but his distance from the big leagues makes it unclear whether he’d have more, less, or the same value to the Rangers as Allard — or whether he’d have too much value for the Sox to be willing to deal him.

Advertisement

RELIEVER: Twins acquire RHP Sam Dyson from Giants

PROSPECTS: OF Jaylin Davis (25, AA/AAA: .298/.392/.563), RHP Prelander Berroa (19, short-season, 2-1, 4.55 ERA, 10.5 K/9), RHP Kai-Wei Teng (20, A: 4-0, 1.60, 8.7 K/9)

This is exactly the sort of three-for-one deal that the Red Sox made in 2017, when they packaged three arms to the Mets in exchange for Addison Reed. There were no core prospects moved.

“Anyone can make that deal,” said Cooper. “There’s never going to be a time when you can’t make those deals.”

Davis represents an upper-levels big league depth piece with significant power. Davis is the sort of player whom the Sox likely hope Double A outfielder Marcus Wilson might become in another year or two. Berroa is a big arm in the lower levels, a profile that every organization features in bulk. Teng is a pitcher with fringier stuff and a chance to be a back-end starter, perhaps the value equivalent of Red Sox Double A righty Kutter Crawford.

RELIEVER: Nationals acquire Daniel Hudson from Blue Jays

PROSPECT: RHP Kyle Johnston (23, High A: 9-9, 4.03, 8.6 K/9)

Johnston is a potential back-end reliever with a potential plus fastball and plus slider but limited command. Some might see Shawaryn as a pitcher with similar value because of greater certainty about the ability to contribute in the big leagues, albeit with a lower ceiling. Others might see less value in Shawaryn. And it’s possible that the Jays see Johnston as a starter, in which case the equivalent prospect — particularly given the possibility of a penalty for trades inside the division — would be Ward, a heavy cost for 20 innings of a middle reliever.

Advertisement

RELIEVERS: Astros acquire Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini from Blue Jays

PROSPECTS: OF Derek Fisher (25, AAA: .286/.401/.522)

RED SOX EQUIVALENT: Fisher is a big league-ready outfielder who has significant power, albeit with holes in his swing. But he’s blocked in Houston, an organization with power-hitting outfielders to spare, and he’s out of options, a fact that caps his value and probably makes him a less valuable asset than, say, Michael Chavis, who has two options left.

If the Blue Jays view Jarran Duran as a starter, then he’d probably have equivalent or greater value than Fisher — though with the Red Sox facing significant uncertainty about the future of their outfield with J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts, and Jackie Bradley Jr. all potentially eligible for free agency in the next two offseasons, dealing a potential everyday outfielder in the upper levels is the type of move that the team could regret for years. Maybe there would have been a package of lower-levels prospects — say, Nick Decker and Thad Ward? — that could have enticed Toronto, but including multiple high-ceiling prospects would be a risk for a team trying to refill its system.

Advertisement

RELIEVERS: Brewers acquire Drew Pomeranz, Ray Black from Giants

PROSPECT: IF Mauricio Dubon (25, AAA: .294/.332/.470)

The Red Sox once had both Pomeranz and Dubon. The team dealt Dubon in December 2016 in the Tyler Thornburg deal, the worst trade of Dombrowski’s tenure in Boston. Dubon projects as either a starting second baseman or a valuable utility player who is major league ready. The closest chips in the Sox system are Marco Hernandez and Double A shortstop C.J. Chatham, but most see Dubon as more valuable because he drives the ball with greater frequency than Hernandez and Chatham and because health questions hover over the two Sox players.

RELIEVER: Nationals acquire Roenis Elias from Mariners

PROSPECTS: RHP Elvis Alvarado (20, Rookie ball: 2-2, 6.00, 11.4 K/9) and LHP Taylor Guilbeau (26, AA/AAA: 3-2, 2.89, 10.3 K/9)

As with the Dyson deal, this was the type of deal that most teams could have made. As an upper levels reliever, Guilbeau might be equivalent in value to Mike Shawaryn — albeit with the advantage of being lefthanded — while Alvarado is a hard-throwing wild card, a converted outfielder who tops out at 100 m.p.h. but who has walked a batter an inning. The Sox have a similar pitcher in outfielder-turned-lefthanded pitcher Yoan Aybar.

RELIEVER: Rays acquire RHP Nick Anderson and RHP Trevor Richards (starter) from Marlins

PROSPECTS: RHP Ryne Stanek (28, MLB: 3.40 ERA, 9.9 K/9, OF Jesus Sanchez (21, AA/AAA: .262/.321/.386, No. 48 in Baseball America’s Top 10)

The Sox don’t have a prospect who matches Sanchez in industry value — though it’s possible that Marlins decision-makers could hold, say, Triston Casas or Bobby Dalbec in extremely high regard. Still, those two represent the absolute best prospects in the Sox system. Moreover, the team wouldn’t be in position to part with a contributing big league reliever like Stanek. The Rays have one of the most loaded systems in the minors, giving them greater comfort in dealing a prospect rankings darling like Sanchez.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.