How low can Red Sox go? We’re finding out

When a team has been around since 1901, there’s a high bar for low moments, but this past week in Sox World was pretty darned bad. The defending champs appeared demoralized by their front office’s inability to acquire pitching help at the trading deadline. Baseball boss Dave Dombrowski delivered a message that he doesn’t believe in the 2019 Sox and his the players responded accordingly, losing five straight for the first time since a last-place season in 2015.

NEW YORK — Let’s not exaggerate. The Red Sox have endured worse weeks than the one we just witnessed. There was January 1934 when a large portion of Fenway Park burned down in the aftermath of a 63-86 season. There was 1983 when Buddy LeRoux staged an ownership coup on the same night the club was honoring Tony Conigliaro, who had lapsed into a coma. There was the day the Sox hired Joe Kerrigan as their manager. And let’s not forget that fateful week in 2011 when the Sox fired Terry Francona after a collapse owed to chicken and beer.

The Yankees beat the Sox, 4-2, on Friday to push the Boston to a season-high (low?) 11½ games out of first place. The dead-ass Sox managed only three hits. They are 12 back in the loss column and trail Cleveland, Tampa Bay, and Oakland in the wild-card quest.

Boston’s uneven season seemed headed in the right direction when the Sox pummeled the first-place Yankees by an aggregate 38-13 at Fenway last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. It felt like the real Red Sox were finally back. We figured their chances would improve more when Dave Dombrowski acquired some golden arms at the trading deadline.

Then it all went away. Dombrowski did nothing to supplement Boston’s wobbly bullpen at Wednesday’s deadline, effectively delivering a message that he’d given up on this crew. His team responded by playing zombie ball — getting swept at home by the underwhelming Tampa Bay Rays.

“I think it might be probably the most disappointing losses of the season so far,’’ shortstop Xander Bogaerts said after the Sox lost their fourth straight Thursday. The 2018 Red Sox never lost four straight games.

Friday in the Bronx the Sox fell behind, 4-2, when Eduardo Rodriguez coughed up a grand slam to Yankee Gleyber Torres in the first inning. And they never recovered. Chris Sale lugs his 5-10 record to the mound Saturday afternoon in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Sale is 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA vs. the Yankees this year.

If this team with the highest payroll in baseball — almost the same cast that won 119 games last year — fails to make the playoffs, Dombrowski gets awarded the largest slice of the blame pie for failing to get pitching help when it was needed. After not replacing Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly from the ’18 champs — plotting a championship defense based on hope more than reality — Dombro in 2019 has watched a parade of Triple A relievers lead the world in jailbreak innings and blown saves.

Solutions?

On July 2, Dombrowski announced that $64 million starter Nathan Eovaldi would come to the rescue in the bullpen. Since that date Eovaldi has five relief appearances, surrendering five runs and 10 hits in 4⅔ innings with zero saves.

On July 13, Dombrowski traded for meatball artist Andrew Cashner, a career 56-85 pitcher, who has one winning season in 10 years. In four starts with the Sox, Cashner is 1-3 with a 7.33 ERA.

Then came the trading deadline and . . . nothing. Dombrowski admitted that the Sox can’t catch the Yankees, then said “You cannot believe the number of clubs that called me about our bullpen guys.’’

This was one was right out of the Lou Gorman playbook, something along the lines of “What would we do with Willie McGee,’’ or “The sun will rise, the sun will set, and I’ll have lunch.’’

Dombro evidently was trying to demonstrate the dearth of bullpen arms throughout baseball, but his remark served to inflame an already combustible climate. The Sox went out and lost two more games.

Now, topping off an already bad week, manager Alex Cora is going all Bobby Valentine on us.

Thursday at Fenway, Cora told the media he planned to have a team meeting in New York. Asked about the nature of his message, Cora said, “We’ll see. I’ll make it up tonight on the way to New York.’’

Friday, Cora said there was no meeting, then shifted into Bobby V overdrive.

Was he kidding about the meeting or did he change his mind, we wondered?

“All of the above,’’ answered the manager. “I said it two days ago that we might address what’s going on. After the trading deadline somebody asked me about the mood of the clubhouse. Were they down because we didn’t add somebody that day? I said we might, we might not. I might talk to the guys about where we’re at.’’

So why did he decide against a meeting?

“I’ll do it on a daily basis, it’s just not behind closed doors.’’

Any cause and effect regarding the team’s dismal play after no acquisitions by the front office?

“No,’’ Cora said before launching into a string of goofy non-answers.

It was just plain weird.

At this hour the Sox are the seventh-best team in an American League populated by only 10 teams that are actually trying to win games. They are in morphing into one of the region’s most unpopular teams — a group that includes the 2018-19 Celtics and the 2011 Red Sox.

There’s still time for this group to redeem itself, but as Yogi Berra might say, it’s getting late early this year.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.