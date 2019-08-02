Sunday starters David Price, J.A. Happ off on paternity leave

Tiffany Price had the couple’s second baby on Thursday, a girl, and her husband has told the team he expects to be at Yankee Stadium for the game.

But both lefthanders are expected to make their start on Sunday night. The rule allows players to take as many as three days off, but they can return after one or two days.

NEW YORK — The Yankees placed J.A. Happ on Major League Baseball’s paternity list on Friday afternoon. The Red Sox did the same with David Price about an hour later.

“Hopefully he can be here with us,” Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the same thing about Happ.

Price is 0-2 with a 6.52 earned run average in his last four starts. He faced the Yankees in the Bronx on June 2 and allowed two runs over 6⅓ innings in a game the Sox won, 8-5.

Price is 7-4 with a 3.86 earned run average in 20 starts.

Happ has faced the Sox twice this season and given up four earned runs over 11⅓ innings.

“Happy for both of them,” Cora said. “If they can compete on Sunday, it’ll be great.”

Hembree returns to IL

Righthanded reliever Heath Hembree was placed on the injured list with what the Red Sox said was “right lateral inflammation” of his elbow.

Hembree was out from June 11-July 4 with an extensor strain on his elbow. He pitched 12 times after returning and allowed nine earned runs on 14 hits and six walks over nine innings.

“We’re concerned,” Cora said. “You could see. Heath is a guy that, when he’s good, he can locate that fastball up in the zone and he wasn’t able to do it.”

Hembree met with head athletic trainer Brad Pearson and pitching coach Dana LeVangie after his outing on Thursday, and the decision was made to shut him down.

He pitched single innings on Wednesday and Thursday against Tampa Bay, and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks.

Hembree averaged 94.8 miles-per-hour with his four-seam fastball before his first stint on the disabled list. It was 93.04 after his return.

Hembree downplayed the seriousness of his injury.

“I didn’t feel like my normal self. It wasn’t worth pushing it any more,” he said. “Let’s get it healthy. It’s day to day trying to get some inflammation out of it.”

Hembree claimed an MRI did not show ligament damage, only some swelling. He expects to return this season.

“It’s nothing serious,” he said. “It just came to a point where it wasn’t really worth it. I was grinding; I was struggling.”

Cora seemed less convinced it’s a minor issue.

“It’s something that is very concerning,” he said. “This is a guy that’s a big part of what we do in the bullpen. It’s hard for him, obviously. Not having him now, somebody else has to step up.”

Hembree has appeared in 232 games for the Red Sox since 2015. Only Matt Barnes, with 273, has more in that time.

Pitching plans

The teams have a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and second at 7:05 p.m. The Red Sox plan to start Chris Sale in Game 1 and Brian Johnson in Game 2. Johnson would be making his first major league appearance since June 22. He has been on the injured list since with an undisclosed non-baseball injury. The Yankees will go with Domingo German in Game 1 and likely Chad Green as an opener in the second game for an inning or two. The Yankees are 8-0 when Green has started this season . . . The Sox recalled infielder Marco Hernandez from Triple A Pawtucket to replace Price on the roster. Righthander Josh Smith replaced Hembree . . . The Yankees reinstated Brett Gardner from the injured list and he started in center field. They also recalled lefthander Stephen Tarpley from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned utility player Tyler Wade to Triple A . . . Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, who is on the IL with inflammation in his right knee, has started working out and could return as soon as Sunday . . . Thurman Munson’s widow, Diana Munson, threw out the first pitch on the 40th anniversary of the Yankee captain’s death in a plane crash.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.