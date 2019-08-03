We can thank Astros, Diamondbacks for saving the trade deadline

Hazen sent All-Star righthander Zack Greinke and $24 million to Luhnow for four prospects, the move coming just before the deadline.

At a time when so many teams are terrified of risk and slow-moving, cautious executives make moves with their job security as the highest priority, Hazen and Luhnow both took a chance on Wednesday.

Here’s to Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen and Astros president of baseball operations Jeff Luhnow . They rescued the trade deadline and made it exciting.

Righthanders J.B. Boukauskas and first baseman Seth Beer are former first-round picks and righthander Corbin Martin was a second-rounder. Utility player Josh Rojas was a 26th-round pick but has a .364 on-base percentage as a professional and defensive versatility.

It’s a huge influx of talent for the Diamondbacks. Hazen traded his ace but got back four legitimate prospects and the financial flexibility to further remake his roster.

Luhnow put his team in position to win the World Series for the second time in three years by adding Greinke to a rotation that already had Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

As good as the Dodgers’ rotation is, the Astros are even better now. Greinke is 10-4 with a 2.90 earned run average and 0.94 WHIP this season.

But the Astros are taking a chance, too. Greinke turns 36 in October and is signed for two more years and $70 million. He’s also 3-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 11 career playoff starts and in 2017 allowed seven earned runs in 8⅔ innings in starts against the Rockies and Dodgers. How he’ll match up against American League lineups at this stage of his career isn’t certain.

The Astros can win now and the Diamondbacks can win soon. They’re now the team best positioned to challenge the Dodgers in the National League West.

A few other thoughts on the deadline:

■ Everybody wins: The three-team deal among the Indians, Padres, and Reds was a beauty.

The Indians divorced themselves of Trevor Bauer but retained the ability to make the playoffs by getting back slugging outfielder Franmil Reyes, who is under team control through 2024, and talented knucklehead Yasiel Puig, who has an .870 OPS in his last 31 postseason games.

The Indians picked up three prospects, including former Red Sox lefthander Logan Allen. The Padres got back Taylor Trammell, a 21-year-old former first-round pick who has the most upside in the deal. General manager A.J. Preller comes from a scouting background and knows talent.

The Reds are trying their best to be factors in the National League Central going forward by getting Bauer, who should be simpatico with pitching coach Derek Johnson. He’s under control through next season.

This is the second time in his career Bauer has been part of a three-team deal involving the Indians and Reds.

■ Best trade you probably didn’t notice: Arizona sent 21-year-old shortstop prospect J azz Chisholm to Miami for 23-year-old righthander Zac Gallen. Gallen had a 2.72 ERA in seven major league starts this season and will slide into the rotation at Arizona. Chisholm is a top-75 prospect from the Bahamas who could be the long-term shortstop for the Marlins.

As Derek Jeter tries to remake Miami’s roster, a talented young shortstop is a smart pickup.

■ Sitting it out: It was astonishing the Yankees didn’t pick up a starter after being roughed up at Fenway Park last weekend. Brian Cashman, who said he was negotiating with every team but the Red Sox, felt the price was too high.

The Yankees have a healthy lead in the American League East. But unless Luis Severino can return from the injured list and pitch well, their rotation is a problem. It was far more surprising that the Yankees didn’t improve their rotation than the Red Sox passing on bullpen additions.

■ Always working: From July 3-31, the Rays made 11 trades with eight teams that involved 20 players, three players to be named later, cash, and international signing bonus space. The big pickup was first baseman Jesus Aguilar.

Righthanded reliever Nick Anderson, obtained from Miami, pitched the eighth inning against the Red Sox on Thursday and struck out Mitch Moreland and Michael Chavis to leave a runner stranded at second.

No team does better with what it has to work with than the Rays.

■ Going for it: Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is one of the best in the business. He remade his bullpen by acquiring Chris Martin from Texas, Mark Melancon from San Francisco, and Shane Greene from Detroit to be the closer.

Don’t be surprised if Atlanta ends up in the NLCS against the Dodgers.

■ Unexpected twist: The Mets improved their rotation instead of breaking it up, acquiring Marcus Stroman and trading Jason Vargas. Stroman, who averages a modest 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, should fare better in the National League. The Mets may not get anywhere this season. But at least they’ve established an aggressive mind-set under Brodie Van Wagenen.

■ They had a plan: The Nationals, who faced financial issues much like the Red Sox, found a way to land Roenis Elias, Daniel Hudson, and Hunter Strickland for their bullpen.

Hudson could actually help them. But the other deals are more for show than anything else. Strickland has not pitched well this season and Elias is a largely untested 31-year-old.

■ Amazing but true: Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi truly is a genius. He signed Drew Pomeranz for $1.5 million, let him struggle as a starter until the All-Star break, then moved him to the bullpen in time to make four solid appearances before the trade deadline.

Zaidi then dealt Pomeranz and 29-year-old Triple A reliever Ray Black to Milwaukee for an actual prospect, second baseman Mauricio Dubon.

Zaidi got Dubon, who could be their second baseman down the road, for $665,000 or so.

Zaidi also carefully walked the line between giving up and staying in the race. He traded three relievers but held on to Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith and picked up Scooter Gennett to help the offense.

The Giants are rebuilding but also giving manager Bruce Bochy a meaningful opportunity to contend for a wild-card spot in his final season. Zaidi served two purposes effectively.

■ Quietly effective: The Athletics, a team the Red Sox are chasing in the wild-card race, landed starters Homer Bailey and Tanner Roark along with lefthanded reliever Jake Diekman.

STARTER COURSE

Eovaldi should go back into rotation

Nathan Eovaldi pitched in the eighth inning of Friday night’s game against the Yankees. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski spoke to reporters for about 25 minutes after the trade deadline passed on Wednesday. His message can be boiled down to this: Keeping the team’s best prospects made more sense than supplementing a flawed third-place team via trades.

Atlanta sent two former first-round picks to the Tigers to get Shane Greene. The Sox weren’t doing that. The Rays also had no interest in trading the Red Sox any of their relievers.

Here are the other relievers who were traded before the deadline: Nick Anderson, Joe Biagini, Jake Diekman, Sam Dyson, Carl Edwards Jr., Roenis Elias, Derek Holland, Daniel Hudson, Chris Martin, Mark Melancon, David Phelps, Drew Pomeranz, Sergio Romo, Zac Rosscup, and Hunter Strickland. Were any of them going to make the Red Sox that much better?

Dombrowski could have made a deal just to get a headline. But the Red Sox have problems that go deeper than adding one reliever. The Sox need their rotation to improve to have any chance at a wild card. That’s what it comes down to. One thing they can do to assist that would be making Nathan Eovaldi a starter again.

Eovaldi had a 2.99 WHIP in his first four games as a reliever and needed 103 pitches to get through 3⅔ innings. He looks uncomfortable on the mound and should get back to his normal routine as a starter.

His future with the Red Sox, his very expensive future, is as a starter. Get him back doing that before something regrettable happens.

Andrew Cashner has a 7.33 ERA in four starts. Eovaldi should pitch two innings in his next outing and build up from there with Cashner working in long relief.

A few other thoughts on the Sox:

■ Three players in the majors are hitting at least .320 with 20 home runs and 80 RBIs. Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers and Christian Yelich of the Brewers are easy to come up with. The third is 22-year-old Rafael Devers.

In Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and Mookie Betts, the Sox have three cornerstone players. As Betts contemplates his future, he would be wise to weigh how productive he can be with Devers and Bogaerts around him.

“Devers hitting second opened up the season for Betts,” a scout said. “They’re the best 1-2 in the game right now.”

■ One minor issue for Devers: He has been cutting off Bogaerts on ground balls better suited for the shortstop to handle. Devers has improved his defensive footwork tremendously. Knowing the limits of his range is what comes next.

■ Betts had his fifth career game with three home runs when he was 26. Before Betts, the youngest player to have five games with three home runs was Carlos Delgado, who was 31 when he did it in 2003.

■ Marco Hernandez was squeezed out of the roster spot when Mitch Moreland came off the injured list on July 23. Hernandez did nothing wrong, the Sox just wanted another righthanded hitter and kept Sam Travis. Hernandez went back to Pawtucket and was 14 of 35 (.400) in his first nine games. That’s being a pro. It would have been easy to mope about his bad break but Hernandez took it out on opposing pitchers before he was recalled on Friday.

■ Both Dombrowski and manager Alex Cora suggested the trade deadline should be moved back. They’re right. Major League Baseball did well to do away with waiver trades in August as that system was outdated and convoluted. But with a 10-team playoff system, July 31 is too soon to determine the buyers and sellers.

Aug. 15 would be a good compromise. The Red Sox are a good example. In two weeks, they could well wish they had the opportunity to be sellers.

All teams can do now is trade players on minor league contracts who have to be called up. The Sox, for instance, could deal Bryce Brentz. Rusney Castillo remains stuck, however. He’s on a major league contract.

Teams can still make waiver claims or sign free agents.

■ Back in April, I suggested the Red Sox had made a mistake by moving the manager’s office at Fenway Park from the corner of the clubhouse it occupied for decades to a less-accessible location that was off limits to the media. The old office was converted into an office with seven computer workstations for players to review video.

My reasoning at the time was selfish. With Cora behind closed doors, reporters lost the ability to occasionally stick their head in his office to ask an informal postgame question to clarify something. It was hardly a big deal. But it was interesting to learn that the Red Sox knocked down a wall during the All-Star break to open up some space and make Cora better accessible to his players at least.

“It’s different not having him right there,” Brock Holt told The Athletic.

When Cora was hired, Sox executives praised his communication skills and ability to connect with the clubhouse. Why they moved his office outside out of the clubhouse is a mystery. There’s only so much space at Fenway Park. But surely the Sox could have found a better spot for the computers.

■ Speaking of Fenway Park and closed doors, the Red Sox have an interview room a level above the clubhouse. The pregame and postgame media sessions are there.

The entrance from the clubhouse is through the weight room via a wooden door.

For several seasons now, the door expands when the weather gets hot and gets stuck in the frame. It has gotten worse this year and Cora has to literally shove his way into the room. It’s like an episode of “Cops” twice a day.

It’s been a long time since I took wood shop at New Bedford High. But surely there is a way to fix that door.

ETC.

Double trouble for Reds’ Bell

Reds manager David Bell yelled at home plate umpire Larry Vanover before being ejected in Tuesday’s game against the Pirates. (John Minchillo/AP)

Rookie manager David Bell of the Reds was ejected eight times in the first 105 games. Or is it nine? Bell was tossed from the Pirates-Reds on Tuesday then ran back on the field in the ninth inning trying to get at 62-year-old Pirates manager Clint Hurdle when the teams started brawling.

The umpires then essentially ejected Bell again by sending him back to the clubhouse. On Thursday, MLB suspended Bell for six games.

Bell was cited for “escalating the incident with his aggressive actions and his numerous ejections this season.” The other first-year managers — Rocco Baldelli, Brandon Hyde, Charlie Montoyo, and Chris Woodward — have a combined seven ejections.

Extra bases

The Cubs are 0-9-1 in their last 10 series on the road and 21-33 overall away from Wrigley Field. With Joe Maddon in his contract year, Chicago probably needs to at least get to the NLCS to save his job . . . Blake Swihart hasn’t played for Arizona since May 31 because of a strained oblique muscle. He started a minor league rehab assignment on July 17 and could return soon . . . Troy Tulowitzki, who retired this past week, never played a defensive inning anywhere other than shortstop. Only six other players have had at least 10,000 innings exclusively at shortstop: Elvis Andrus, Luis Aparicio, Derek Jeter, J.J. Hardy, Ozzie Smith, and Walt Weiss. Smith won 13 Gold Gloves, Aparicio nine, Jeter five, and Tulowitzki two. Andrelton Simmons of the Angels should join that group soon. He went into the weekend with 8,614⅓ innings . . . A very happy 57th birthday to the great Roger Clemens, who remains the Red Sox’ career leader in strikeouts (2,590) and tied with Cy Young for the most wins (192) and shutouts (38). Clemens also has two sons playing in the minors. Kody is a 23-year-old second baseman with the Tigers and Kacy is a 25-year-old first baseman with the Blue Jays. Koby Clemens, 32, played eight seasons in the minors before retiring . . . Troy O’Leary, who played for the Red Sox from 1995-2001, is 50. O’Leary was an astute waiver claim by Dan Duquette and went on to have a .791 OPS for the Sox. Paxton Crawford, who was 5-1 for the Sox from 2000-01, is 42. Bob Howry is 46. The Sox picked him up at the 2002 trade deadline and he appeared in 24 games that season.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.