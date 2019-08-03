Collapsing Red Sox more about MIA stars than missed calls

When it was still a 1-1 game in the fourth, Sale got squeezed by umpire Mike Estabrook on an 0-2 pitch to Gio Urshela that appeared to be strike three. Sale fumed. He wound up surrendering a line single to Urshela. After getting the next man out, Sale yielded five consecutive hits. He got his manager ejected. He got taken out of the game by his acting manager. Then he got himself ejected.

Lurching into the fifth month of the worst season of his career — after signing a five-year, $145 milllion contract extension — Sale imploded on the Yankee Stadium mound Saturday afternoon. He gave up eight runs and nine hits in 3⅔ innings of a 9-2 loss.

Ultimately, the Sox lost their sixth straight and Sale fell to 0-4 against New York with an ERA of 9.90 in four starts against the Bronx Bombers.

“An 0-2 pitch that was a strike was called a ball, and that changed the whole complexion of the game,’’ said Cora. “It snowballed from there.’’

“It’s hard enough playing this game as it is,’’ said Sale, who gave up six hits to seven batters after the blown call. “You give these guys extra outs and it’s gonna hurt. That kind of changed the landscape of the game. There’s got to be something that can be done about this. They hold us accountable as players, as coaches. I take pride in holding myself accountable and I’ll be the first to say that I don’t think I threw the ball great today, but like I said, when you give those guys extra strirkes and extra outs . . . I’ve got to do a better job of locking in and doing my job.’’

The Sox held a players-only meeting immediately after the matinee mockery.

“We’ve got to address it,’’ Sale admitted. “Obviously we’re not playing the way we want, but we take a lot of pride and we respect each other and we love each other. When something comes up and someone has something to say, we have enough respect for each other to get together as a group and go over some things.’’

Swell. But postgame commentary by Cora and Sale involved way too much discussion of the homeplate ump. This was, afterall, a 9-2 loss in which Boston pitchers gave up 14 hits. Not the day to be talking about electronic balls and strikes. Bad calls have been part of baseball for 150 years. But a team that wins 119 games, then fails to qualify for the playoffs while leading the majors in runs scored, is indeed rare.

Game 1 of the day-nighter was probably a new low in a season of bad outcomes for the Red Sox. There were no TV monitors broken, no Ninja Turtle shoelaces worn, and Cora was not speaking in tongues like he did on Friday, but the loss extended Boston’s (post trading deadline) death spiral in ugly fashion. Sale and the Sox lost their composure, then put too much blame on the umpire.

Sale is an unbelievable 5-11 with a 4.68 ERA, and the Red Sox are 8-15 in games started by their erstwhile ace. Ownership must be haunted by that contract extension.

We keep blaming Dave Dombrowski (who isn’t in New York) for doing nothing at the deadline, but ultimately the collapse we are witnessing falls on Red Sox players, and no player has failed the 2019 Sox more than Sale. The Sox highly-decorated trio of Sale, David Price, and Rick Porcello has been a weakness when it was supposed to be the team’s strength. The thought occurs that the Red Sox skull-imploding, overthinking, analytic pitching approach needs to be re-evaluated. The weird science is not working.

Nothing about Sale is working. You just gave him a bag of money for the next five years and he’s never been worse. Saturday marked the first time he’d given up eight runs in his Red Sox career. Sale and Cora insist Sale is not hurt.

“He left a lot of pitchers in the zone,’’ said Cora.

“It’s just pitches that are out over the plate,’’ explained Sale. “It seems that guys now are hitting mistakes. In previous years, you could make a few mistakes and you might get away with a couple. I obviously haven’t been good, but I haven’t been lucky at all either. It just seems like every mistake I make is capitalized on by the other side. Just too many balls out over the plate I think.’’

Sale gave up a leadoff homer to D.J. LeMahieu and needed 19 pitches to record his first out, but settled into a little groove before the jailbreak fourth.

When he threw what looked like strike three to Urshela in the fourth, Sale motioned toward Estabrook in “what the bleep?” fashion. Urshela wound up lining a single to center.

Then came the deluge. Sale got one more out, then gave up hard singles to immortals Kyle Higashioka and Breyvic Valera. At this juncture, Cora came out to the mound — not to plot strategy or talk to Sale — but to complain to Estabrook. Cora was ejected.

“There was only one purpose [of the mound visit],’’ said Cora. “I went out there just to let him [Estabrook] know — ‘hey, you see all this traffic here? One pitch changed the whole inning.’ ’’

Estabrook, who joined MLB’s full-time umpiring staff in 2014, informed Alex Cora (behind Estabrook) his game was done three batters before Sale’s removal. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Cora’s ejection did nothing to inspire Sale. He gave up a two-run single to Brett Gardner, and failed to cover home as the runners scored. Then came a three-run homer to LeMahieu which made it 7-1.

Sale worked the count to 2-2 on Aaron Judge and again apppeared to throw strike three. He did not get the call again. Ball high. Judge immediately ripped a double down the left field line.

Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke came out to get Sale, which gave Sale a chance to go off on Estabrook. Wallking toward his dugout, Sale lit into the ump and got ejected — you can be ejected even when you are out of the game. It was time to hide the scisssors in the Red Sox clubhouse. There was no telling what Sale might do to the uniforms set aside for Saturday’s nightcap.

“It’s not good right now,’’ said Cora. “We’re not playing good baseball. It seems like it has flip-flopped from last year. We’ve got to get better.’’

Which is what the manager has been saying since April.

The late Tom Petty gets the last word. A couple of years ago, the Sox rallied at Fenway to the Tune of Petty’s “Won’t Back Down.’’

Now it’s the flip side.

“Free Fallin’.’’

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dan_Shaughnessy