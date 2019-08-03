Games 112 and 113: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

Here are the lineups for the first game of the doubleheader:

TV/Radio: NESN/93.7 WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. German: Betts 0-7, Martinez 0-7, Benintendi 3-6, Holt 3-6, Bradley Jr. 1-6, Devers 0-6, Bogaerts 4-5, Leon 2-5, Moreland 1-4, Chavis 0-1, Vazquez 0-0 (HBP)

Yankees vs. Sale: Hicks 9-30, Gardner 6-29, Encarnacion 8-24, Judge 4-23, Sanchez 4-23, Romine 4-21, Maybin 3-19, Urshela 6-18, Gregorius 5-16, Torres 0-12, Voit 1-8, LeMahieu 3-6 Frazier 1-6, Tauchman 1-2

Yankees vs. Johnson: Gregorius 2-7, Hicks 2-4, Gardner 0-4, Maybin 1-3, Romine 1-3, Torres 0-3, Voit 0-3, Encarnacion 1-2, Sanchez 1-2

Stat of the Day: This is the 20th doubleheader in MLB this season and the third for the Red Sox. They are 1-3 in those four games.

Notes: The doubleheader is due to playing a makeup game of a May 30 rainout at Yankee Stadium ... Sale pitched against the Yankees last Sunday and allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings at Fenway Park. He’s 0-2 with a 6.55 ERA at Yankee Stadium this season ... German tied his season high in strikeouts (9) in his last outing against the Red Sox ... Andrew Benintendi has at least one hit nine of his last 11 games; seven of those have been multi-hit contests ... German is tied for second in the American League in wins with Gerritt Cole and Eduardo Rodriduez (13) ... Brian Johnson will be making his first pitching appearance with the Red Sox since June 22, a five-inning start against the Blue Jays. He allowed one run on four hits and received a no-decision.

